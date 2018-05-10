Civil thump KB to go third

Civil Sporting Club have moved up to third on the log of the TNM Super League following a 2-1 win over Kamuzu Barracks (KB) at Civo Stadium on Wednesday.

Raphael Phiri netted a brace to ensure that the Office of President and Cabinet sponsored outfit should collect maximum points on top of soldiers that had a fruitful southern region tour last weekend against Azam Tigers and Red Lions.

Spot kick from Ndaona Daisi was not enough for the soldiers to secure just even a point of which their Coach, Temwa Msuku, claimed that fatigue played part to their loss.

“We weren’t good in everything, Civil have played well and they deserved a win today.

“I can’t blame my boys, we have lost because of fatigue as you know we had two games last weekend, I ask the organisers that next time they should consider that players are not animals,” said Msuku.

Civil Sporting Club’s head coach, Franco Ndawa, told the press in a post match interview that his players did what they were told hence grabbing a win.

“The boys played well today and they have played according to our game plan, we told them that we should be the first to score, I am proud of them.

“It’s our wish that we should be on top though that isn’t easy the way the competition in the league is right now,” concluded Ndawa.

At present Civil are on third from top with 10 points, level with Nyasa Big Bullets who are on second due to better goal difference. Both are a single point below log leaders Azam Tigers.

Kamuzu Barracks are still seventh with seven points from six matches played, the most matches by any team in the league so far.