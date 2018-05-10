Nanzikambe Arts in folktale adaptation project launch

Malawi’s theatre giants Nanzikambe Arts are set to launch a folktales adaptation project in recognition of the country’s rich cultural values.

The programme which is dubbed Pilot Project on the Adaptation of Folktales as Drama, will be launched on 12th May at Blantyre Sports Club.

The event to mark the launch will start at 1pm and end at 6pm.

Information in Malawi24’s custody further reveals that admission will be free.

At the event, patrons will be treated to a series of artistic performances. These will include; poetry, music and a drama performance by Nanzikambe Arts.

According to the group, the launch event is aimed at raising awareness of the folktales project and providing a platform for people to appreciate art and culture through performing arts.

Furthermore, The launch event will mark the beginning of a series of drama performances that Nanzikambe Arts is organising.

Nanzikambe Arts has adapted 5 Malawian folktales as stage drama and will showcase them 5 times at various venues in Blantyre city, making a total of 25 performances.

The project has come to life with a joint input of Rei Foundation Limited and the Malawi National Commission for UNESCO (MNCU).

The effort is in the interest of disseminating local cultural heritage inherent in folktales.

The move comes at a time when calls are being made to the country’s creative industry, local cinema in particular, to produce movies based on folktales.