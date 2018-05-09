TNM conducts 3rd draw of “Osaphweketsa” promo

… Splashes out K2.1million to Mpamba customers

TNM has conducted the third draw of its on-going “Mpamba Osaphweketsa” promotion aimed rewarding Mpamba customers for contributing towards the growth of mobile money and financial inclusion in the country.

Launched in March 2018, customers stand a chance of winning cash prizes totalling K9.7 million during the promotion.

Speaking during the third fortnight draw of the promotion in Blantyre, TNM’s Head of Marketing, Sobhuza Ngwenya encouraged Mpamba customers to transact more and stand a chance of winning cash prizes and a grand prize of whopping K1 million.

“Since the launch of the promotion TNM has given out K6.3 Million to 204 Mpamba customers across the country and we are encouraging Mpamba customers to continue transacting on Mpamba and get the share from the K9.7 million that will give out throughout the promotion,” said Ngwenya.

Ngwenya said the response from customers continue to be overwhelming with over 5 percent more entries during the third draw compared to the second draw

One of K200, 000 winners in the third draw Aubrey Kamwanja from Likoma hailed TNM for rewarding Mpamba customers.

“I’m very excited to be one of the winners of this promotion. Mpamba makes life easier and with the new system, it has become better, more efficient and reliable, and it helps me a lot in saving money as you know we lack the formal financial services in Likoma,” said Kamwanja.

During the third fortnightly draw TNM dished out K2.1 million to 68 Mpamba customers ranging from K10, 000 to K200, 000.00

To qualify for the fortnight and grand prizes TNM Mpamba customers are required to do TNM Mpamba transactions of K3, 000 or more. These transactions include sending money, airtime top up, bill payment and paying for goods using Mpamba

The grand winner will cart home K1 million and two other customers will walk away with K500,000 and another three people getting K300,000 while five other taking K100,000 each and fortnightly prizes include of K200, 000 to 3 people, 100,000 to five people and K50,0000 going to 10 people and 50 customers getting K10, 000 each

TNM is also giving out three TNM to TNM calling minutes to all customers that activate their new Mpamba PINS. The promotions will run for up top 16 May 2018.