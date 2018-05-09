Constituents march against Kalindo

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters in Mulanje South today marched to show their dissatisfaction with their Member of Parliament Bon Kalindo.

The supporters presented a petition to Mulanje District Council saying they are tired with the conduct of Kalindo whom they accuse of undermining the party’s leadership and ideologies.

Reports show that Kalindo also spoke badly about President Peter Mutharika’s supporters.

The constituents say they do not want Kalindo as their legislator and as a member of the DPP.

According to reports, the protesters were led by DPP district governor for Mulanje Saizi Muonekera.

Recently, Kalindo endorsed Vice President Saulos Chilima as the party’s presidential candidate in the 2019 elections. He urged Mutharika who is also DPP president to retire and pave way for Chilima.

However, Mutharika last month insisted that he will be the party’s torchbearer in next year’s elections.