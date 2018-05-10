DPP supporters faulted

A political analyst has faulted Mulanje South Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters for marching against their Member of Parliament (MP) Bon Kalindo.

The supporters petitioned Mulanje District Commissioner (DC) demanding Kalindo to resign for supporting Vice President Saulos Chilima to lead the party in 2019 elections.

But political analyst Wonderful Mkhutche has criticised the supporters saying Kalindo made the choice as an individual and not as a legislator.

“I thought Bon Kalindo was clear enough that his opinion on Chilima is him as an individual and not as an MP for Mulanje South constituency?” Mkhutche queried.

There are disagreements in the ruling DPP on who should lead the party in 2019 as some want Mutharika while others have endorsed Chilima.

Among notable figures who are in Chilima’s boat include legislators Kalindo, Patricia Kaliati and Noel Masangwi.

On Friday, DPP supporters attacked Kaliati and Masangwi within Parliament premises in Lilongwe for being part of the Chilima movement.

The attacks led to criticism from various people who said Malawians have a right to opinion and freedom of expression.

In a statement, Chilima also condemned the attacks saying that such retrogressive actions are bringing the country back to old days of one party.