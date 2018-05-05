Purple C, Tay Grin share best video award

People eager to learn who was going to grab the video of the year honour in the Nyasa Music Awards rested on an unexpected conclusion as two artist shared the accolade.

Reggae dancehall starlet Purple C and multi-award winning artist Tay Grin, refused to let go of the glory for each other. Given the high quality of videos in the slot, voters had a headache as regards to which visuals to vote for.

The two videos which have been recognized are Good Life by Purple and Grin’s 21. Both were locally produced.

In a related development, Sukez of HD Plus Creations continues his dominance in local awards having been recognised as the best video director, once again.

Other winners are Lawi whose Sunset in the Sky collection earned him the best album award. Nepman won in the best secular artist category while the Black Missionaries Band won in the best reggae slot.

Full list of winners in the 2018 Nyasa Music Awards.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Lawi – Sunset in the Sky

BEST HIP HOP ARTIST

Fredokiss

BEST R&B ARTIST

Kell Kay

BEST GOSPEL ARTIST

Faith Mussa

BEST NEW COMER

Episodes

BEST REGGAE ARTIST

Black Missionaries

BESTSECULAR ARTIST

Nepman

BEST PRODUCER

AK on the board

BESTACOUSTIC ARTIST

Faith Mussa

BEST MALE ARTIST

Tay Grin

BEST FEMALE ARTIST

Zani Challe

BEST RADIO DJ

Joy Nathu

BEST TV PRESENTER

Luna

BEST AFRO POP

Stitch Fray

BESTGROUP

Zathu Band

BEST DANCEHALL ARTIST

Malinga Mafia

BEST COLLABORATION

Legends Never Die – Bossaro Music Group ft. Blakjak, Hyphen, and Barry One

BEST TRADITIONAL

Innocent Chitimbe

BEST FEMALE BROADCASTER

Jean Chalungama

BESTVIDEO

Good Life by Purple C &

21 by Tay Grin

BEST LIVE ACT

Faith Mussa

BEST CLUB DJ

Dj Rubie

SONG OF THE YEAR

Janta – Wangongole

BEST VIDEO DIRECTOR

Sukez