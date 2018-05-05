Purple C, Tay Grin share best video award

People eager to learn who was going to grab the video of the year honour in the Nyasa Music Awards rested on an unexpected conclusion as two artist shared the accolade.
Reggae dancehall starlet Purple C and multi-award winning artist Tay Grin, refused to let go of the glory for each other. Given the high quality of videos in the slot, voters had a headache as regards to which visuals to vote for.
The two videos which have been recognized are Good Life by Purple and Grin’s 21. Both were locally produced.
In a related development, Sukez of HD Plus Creations continues his dominance in local awards having been recognised as the best video director, once again.
Other winners are Lawi whose Sunset in the Sky collection earned him the best album award. Nepman won in the best secular artist category while the Black Missionaries Band won in the best reggae slot.
Full list of winners in the 2018 Nyasa Music Awards.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Lawi – Sunset in the Sky
BEST HIP HOP ARTIST
Fredokiss
BEST R&B ARTIST
Kell Kay
BEST GOSPEL ARTIST
Faith Mussa
BEST NEW COMER
Episodes
BEST REGGAE ARTIST
Black Missionaries
BESTSECULAR ARTIST
Nepman
BEST PRODUCER
AK on the board
BESTACOUSTIC ARTIST
Faith Mussa
BEST MALE ARTIST
Tay Grin
BEST FEMALE ARTIST
Zani Challe
BEST RADIO DJ
Joy Nathu
BEST TV PRESENTER
Luna
BEST AFRO POP
Stitch Fray
BESTGROUP
Zathu Band
BEST DANCEHALL ARTIST
Malinga Mafia
BEST COLLABORATION
Legends Never Die – Bossaro Music Group ft. Blakjak, Hyphen, and Barry One
BEST TRADITIONAL
Innocent Chitimbe
BEST FEMALE BROADCASTER
Jean Chalungama
BESTVIDEO
Good Life by Purple C &
21 by Tay Grin
BEST LIVE ACT
Faith Mussa
BEST CLUB DJ
Dj Rubie
SONG OF THE YEAR
Janta – Wangongole
BEST VIDEO DIRECTOR
Sukez