Abel Mwakilama laid to rest

The football fraternity in Karonga today paid their last respects to former Flames Under 20 and Sporting Clube de Esmoriz’s forward Abel Mwakilama who died in Portugal a fortnight ago.

He was buried on Saturday in his home district of Karonga in front of thousands of people including officials from the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), Super League of Malawi (Sulom), club officials and his former Chitipa United teammates.

Mwakilama, who moved to Portugal in January this year to play for Clube de Esmoriz, succumbed to celebral malaria before being taken to the hospital where Doctors told his agent that “he had only hours to live” as 95 % of his brain got damaged by the disease.

A week before his death, the 19 year old played for Malawi Under 20 national team against Swaziland in the 2019 African Cup of Nations Youth Championship qualifier.

Whilst in Portugal, he scored 12 goals from 12 appearances for his club.

His former club, Chitipa United, retired the number 7 shirt in honour of the fallen hero.

May his soul rest in peace