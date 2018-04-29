Glasses kill man

A man died in Blantyre while two others sustained injuries after glasses fell on them on Friday.

The men were offloading the glasses from a container at Glass Bank Company premises in Maselema in Blantyre.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Limbe Police Station Widson Nhlane confirmed the incident.

Nhlane identified the deceased as Hassan Misesa and the two others as Patrick Harry aged 35 and Allan Faki.

“On this day, Hassan Misesa and the two victims were offloading glasses from a container,” he explained.

Suddenly the glasses fell on the three. Due to the impact, they sustained various degrees of injures and Hassan was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital while the other two were treated as out-patients.

Meanwhile, police are advising people to be extra careful when offloading goods to avoid re-occurrences of such incidents.

Patrick Harry comes from Namatheka village in the area Traditional Authority Chikowi while Allan Faki comes from Moto village in the area of Traditional Authority Mlumbe, both from Zomba district.