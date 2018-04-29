Chihana stops Aford convention

Alliance for Democracy (Aford) President Enoch Chihana has taken an injunction restraining other party members from holding a convention on Sunday.

There are wrangles in the party over the date of the convention with a faction led by Karonga Central legislator Frank Mwenifumbo claiming the convention will be held today while Chihana insists that the convention will take place on Tuesday, 1st May.

The stay order which has been granted by the High Court in Lilongwe restrains Aford Secretary General Christopher Ritchie and other members such as Dan Msowoya and Owen Mumba from holding a convention on 29th April.

It states that the “the AFORD convention should be held on Tuesday, 1st May as decided by the emergency NEC meeting on 26th April.”

According to the stay order, Chihana also wants the convention to be held at Don Bosco in Lilongwe.

The injunction warns that any contrary announcement of convention dates and venue shall be treated as contempt of court.

The convention was initially expected to be held in December last year but was shifted to this month due to lack of funds.

Chihana wants to retain his position but is facing competition from Mwenifumbo who rejoined the party last year.