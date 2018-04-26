DPP wants to incite violence – Kajoloweka

One of the Civil Society Organisations (CSO) leaders Charles Kajoloweka has accused the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of spreading rumours that tomorrow’s demonstrations will be marred by violence.

In a post on Facebook, Kajoloweka said the aim of DPP is to instil fear in people and dissuade them from participating in the forthcoming peaceful demonstrations.

“Patriot and people of goodwill, kindly note that there are several disturbing messages inciting violence being generated and spread through social media by the ruling DPP propagandists,” said Kajoloweka.

He however reaffirmed the CSOs’ commitment to holding the protests adding that the organisers are doing their part to clear this unfortunate development.

“We remain committed to this accountability struggle and the 27 April ‘Vote of No Confidence’ march is unstoppable,” he said.

The CSOs will hold the protests over inconsistencies and illegality in the K4 billion allocation. They want to pressurise government to cancel the allocation.

The demonstrations will be held in Lilongwe, Blantyre and Mzuzu under the theme For How Long Shall Malawians Continue to Be Taken for Granted? Loss of Public Trust in the Current Administration: Time to Reclaim Our Destiny.

In Blantyre, protesters will march from the Upper Stadium via Chipembere Highway to the civic offices.

In Mzuzu, the route will be from Katoto via Mzuzu Clock Tower via High Court Roundabout to civic offices while in Lilongwe it will be from Chisomo Private Secondary School in Mchesi, via Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) Roundabout, through Lingadzi Roundabout via Parliament Building to Capital Hill.