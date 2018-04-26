Accident claims man’s life in Blantyre

A pedestrian has died in Blantyre after being hit by a minibus.

Limbe police Station Public Relations Officer Widson Nhlane said the accident occurred on Tuesday.

He said the Toyota Hiace minibus was being driven by Tionetsetse Kasenga aged 22 but the victim is yet to be identified.

“On this fateful day, the minibus driver was coming from Limbe market heading towards Manje Township and upon arrival at Annas lodge he hit the unknown pedestrian who was going the same direction,” he explained

The publicist added that following the impact, the pedestrian sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

The deceased was dark in complexion and wore a Big Bullets Cap and a green pair of trousers.

The driver who comes from Jambe village in Traditional Authority Kapeni Blantyre is in police custody and will appear in court soon to answer a charge of causing death by reckless driving which contravenes section 126 of Road Traffic Act.

Police are therefore appealing to members of the public whose relative is missing to visit Limbe police or the hospital’s mortuary for identification.