Breaking: DPP operatives invade Blantyre

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party ( DPP) members have invaded Blantyre Central Business District chanting against demonstrations earmarked from tomorrow across the nation.

The vigils have been planned by a sect of Civil Society Organizations who accuse the Peter Mutharika led regime of failing on several social and governance issues.

Core on the agenda is the protest against a K4 billion payout to lawmakers that shrugged off electoral reforms bill in Parliament – with calls for a 50+1 method of representation core on the agenda.

In the morning trucks were seen ferrying people donning DPP colors before they met at the party’s headquarters where they have taken off to the streets calling for the postponement of the demos.

