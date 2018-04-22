Devotion: Fulfill your purpose by all means

Esther 4:14-16 WEB. “For if you remain silent now, then relief and deliverance will come to the Jews from another place, but you and your father’s house will perish. Who knows if you haven’t come to the kingdom for such a time as this?”

Then Esther asked them to answer Mordecai, “Go, gather together all the Jews who are present in Shushan, and fast for me, and neither eat nor drink three days, night or day. I and my maidens will also fast the same way. Then I will go in to the king, which is against the law; and if I perish, I perish.”

God didnt bring you here in 200 BC or during time of Noah or Abraham because He knows that your purpose is for now. You were brought for such time as this, therefore ensure that you fulfil your purpose before you leave this life.

Do what you came here to do. Your mission is found in the Word of God and you can only discover it when you study the Word. You can never find the purpose of God on your life outside the Word of God.

Esther one person saved thousands of Jews. She never looked down on herself. She knew she could do something to save her people. She took a risky step to appear before the King when it was not her turn. Most of the people appearing before the King without being invited were killed. But with the grace of God, she was spared and she saved many others.

You are destined for big that affects many people and save many lives. You can affect millions.God has positioned you for such a time as this.

That is why you need to start taking actions. Start praying for your city, your nation or even the whole world. Build up. and work on your vision, purpose, something or start some project that can affect many in your place of influence. Live also for others not just yourself and immediate family.

Dont focus much on how much it will cost you, focus on the benefits of whatever you do. The desire to do what you want to do should be driven by the benefits. Your focus on the benefits should outway the fear of the costs.Esther braved the fear of perishing because she focused on the benefits of her visit which was salvation of many Jews.

Dont sit down.Do something. A lot more are waiting for you.Rom 8:19 WEB “For the creation waits with eager expectation for the children of God to be revealed.”

Confession:

I am reaching out to many and affecting them in the name of Jesus. I ensure I fulfil my purpose. I refuse to sit down and watch things getting out of hand. In Jesus Name. Amen

