Nomads rope in Mkanda

In a quest to solve their goal scoring problems, Be Forward Wanderers have roped in former Flames forward Zicco Mkanda.

Mkanda was unveiled on Friday at the Nomads’ club house in Blantyre.

He is the sixth player to join the Super League defending champions ahead of the new season.

And after signing on the dotted line, he said: “I am excited. Everybody knows Wanderers is the team I have always loved and supported. Even my dad is a diehard fan. I will give my all for this team.”

Wanderers General Secretary Mike Butao said the club has a wealth of talent in all areas across the pitch but lacked firepower hence bringing on board Mkanda.

“We only have Esau (Kanyenda), Misheck Botoman who is not yet fit, Peter Wadabwa, Khumbo Ng’ambi and Julius Kajembe as the recognized strikers in the team. Over a season those numbers are not enough,” he said.

On the status of Jafali Chande, Butao said the player is acting strangely and both the trustees and the executive committee have resolved that no player is bigger than the club.

“It is unacceptable for a Wanderers player to go to a match donning Bullets colours and sitting in the Bullets stands blowing a Bullets coloured trumpet. No Wanderers supporter should accept or condone that. So as it stands we needed additional quality players upfront and we are excited to bring Zicco on board. These are genuine sons of Wanderers who will help carry the team no matter what the odds,” he said.

The Nomads had a preseason to forget as they only managed a single win in more than 10 games.

Their Charity Shield campaign ended in a nightmare as they lost two games without even scoring a goal.

Wanderers will start the defence of their title with a crucial away fixture against Silver Strikers on Saturday.