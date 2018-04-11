Mponela man murders cousin

Police in Mponela have arrested Zakeyu Lambulani aged 29 for murdering his 50-year-old cousin on Monday.

Central Region Police Public Relations Officer Nolliettie Chihana Chimala has identified the victim as Sikisi Chalaza.

She said in March, 2018 Lambulani’s goat entered into the maize field of Chalaza where it damaged maize crops and after the incident Chalaza used to go to Lambulani’s house to insult him.

“On Monday, Chalaza got drunk and went to Lambulani’s house where he started insulting him. This didn’t go well with the suspect who angrily confronted Chalaza and a fight erupted.

“In the course of fighting, Lambulani took a metal bar and hit Chalaza in the head several times to the extent that the victim collapsed,” Chimala said.

Chalaza was pronounced dead after some well-wishers rushed with him to the hospital.

Postmortem results showed that death occurred due to excessive haemorrhage.

Lambulani will appear before court soon to answer the charge of murder.

He comes from Chilundu village, Traditional Authority Mkukula in Dowa district where the deceased also hailed.

Meanwhile, the police are advising the general public to desist from acts that would lead to such incidents and to seek suitable means of sorting out issues amicably.