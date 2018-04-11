Moyale, Karonga ready for Super League

Moyale Barracks and Karonga United have said they are ready for the start of the Super League and are confident they will win their opening games.

The two teams will begin their league campaigns this weekend with Moyale facing Nchalo while Karonga will play Tigers.

Moyale head coach Charles Kamanga said in an interview that everything is set and they will start the 2018 season on a high note.

“As a team we are much geared to start the season on high note. Players, technical panel and almost every department is ready for the 2018 season,” said Kamanga.

On his part, head coach for newly promoted Karonga Christopher Nyambose said they will collect the first three points at home against Tigers this coming Saturday.

“The time we were waiting for is here now, this time around we will not be a disappointing team as we want to give everything our supporters want.

“The first game is a big opportunity for us to collect first three points at home,” Nyambose said.