MDF soldier nabbed over Chamba

A Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier is in police custody after he was found with Indian hemp at Thavite Trading Centre in Salima.

The soldier has been identified as Alex Kanjanga aged 23 who is based at Engineers Battalion in Kasungu.

According to Central Region Police Spokesperson Nolliettie Chihana Chimala, on Tuesday, police officers mounted an ad hoc roadblock along Nkhotakota-Salima road at Thavite Trading Centre.

“In the course of searching bags of passengers, police discovered 16 plastic bags and 1 plastic wrapper of Indian hemp seeds in a travelling bag of the suspect.

“He was arrested and taken into custody after which he was charged with an offence of being found in possession of Indian hemp without a licence,” Chimala told Malawi24.

The soldier will appear before court soon when police enquiries are completed.

Kanjanga comes from Msongola village, Traditional Authority Kwataine in Ntcheu district.

In a related development, police have arrested Laurent Medson Tambala, 30, after he was found with 11 plastic bags containing Indian hemp.

This occurred on April 3, 2018 at Thavite Trading Centre.

Tambala was arrested along Nkhotakota-Salima road after police searched the vehicle which he had boarded.

The suspect will appear before court soon after police enquiries are completed.

He comes from Kapangalika village, Traditional Authority Khongoni in Lilongwe.