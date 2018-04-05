Remembering Douglas Chirambo three years on

Today marks the third anniversary of the death of former Flames and Nyasa Big Bullets defender Douglas Chirambo.

The ever smiling defender succumbed to intracranial neoplasm (brain tumour) on 5th April, 2015.

Three years down the line, Malawi24 remembers him.

Joining Bullets from Dwangwa United in 2005/6 season, Chirambo established himself as a regular and his impact was imminent following outstanding performances for the Blantyre based giants.

The late Chirambo joined Bullets at a time when the team had no sponsors following former president Bakili Muluzi’s decision to pull out.

With stars leaving the club due to financial problems, it was Chirambo, Fundi Akidu, Chiku Kanyenda and Diverson Mlozi who stood firm behind the team as it was struggling in the top flight league.

In 2010, Chirambo turned down offers from rival clubs as he made it clear that to him, playing for Bullets was better than playing for other clubs.

At Bullets, Chirambo was a general fitter as he was serving as both coach and player.

However, when things were improving at Bullets, the former Dwangwa United winger was struck with the brain tumour.

Unfortunately, the problem was discovered at an advanced stage and it was too late to survive the fate of death as he departed on 5th April 2015.

Bullets fans remember Chirambo for his services at a time when the team had nothing.