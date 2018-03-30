No one is demanding my resignation – Mchacha

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Southern Region governor Charles Mchacha says calls for him to step down from his position have originated from the ruling party’s opponents.

Mchacha said this in an interview with Malawi24 on Wednesday afternoon after conducting a political rally at Phalombe Secondary School ground.

According to Mchacha, things are fine in the President Peter Mutharika led party hence he see no reason for any party member to come in public to demand for his resignation.

“In DPP we don’t have any problem; I believe that those talking about that are not from our party, they just want to create a problem.

“Here in Southern Region we are united people as we are doing things together, we have heard a lot about that on social media of which we know nothing,” said Mchacha.

During the rally, about 400 people who have defected from former ruling People’s Party (PP) were welcomed into the DPP of which Mchacha said is a morale boost ahead of next year’s polls.

One of the former members of PP, Joseph John, who was the party’s governor for Phalombe South constituency, said the defections signals the end of the Joyce Banda led party in the district.

“I’ve left PP because I know that it is DPP which is bringing development here in Phalombe and let me tell you that this is the end of PP here in Phalombe today,” said John.