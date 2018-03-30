Woman in for illegal water connection

Malawi Police have arrested a woman aged 48 for illegally connecting water to her plot at Area 47 in Lilongwe.

The woman, Hanna Sitima, was in February this year arrested on similar charges. She was fined K3.5 million by the Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) – which she is yet to pay, and she is currently answering the charge of fraudulent appropriation of water contrary to Section 298 (A) of the Penal Code.

On Tuesday 27th March, 2018, LWB and Police officials rearrested Sitima after it was discovered that she reconnected the illegal water supply that was uprooted during the earlier arrest.

Meanwhile, Sitima is in Police custody at Area 3 Police Station pending to appear in court on another fraudulent appropriation of water charge.

Recently, the Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate Court convicted and fined two people for stealing water through illegal connections.

The convicts, Stephano Kambale and Billy Matchado were arrested in February this year along with three others in a joint operation by the Lilongwe Water Board and Malawi Police Service.

They were ordered to pay fines which Kambale paid while Matchado is serving a sentence at Maula Prison.

The Lilongwe Water Board is facing an increase of illegal water connections cases with the Board losing about K120 million every month to illegal connections.

Between October, 2017 and February, 2018, LWB registered 104 cases of illegal connections, 54 of them were confirmed cases. About 38 people were charged and fined a total of K226,359,566.

A total of 77,439.00m³ is estimated to have been lost due to the malpractice. Five of the cases were commercial customers, two were institutional and 47 were residential customers.

Meanwhile, LWB is calling on well-wishers to help with information that will lead to the arrest of those involved in illegal connection. Those who will provide correct information shall be rewarded.