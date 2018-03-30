Kachaje takes swipe at Mutharika

Economist Henry Kachaje has taken a swipe at President Peter Mutharika for officially opening old post offices.

Mutharika yesterday opened the Mlambe one Stop Service Centre in Mangochi where a person can find services offered by Immigration Department, the office of the Registrar General, Road Traffic Directorate, and Malawi Revenue Authority under one roof.

To create the centre, government rehabilitated the existing Mangochi Post Office building and increased the number of services offered. It was also the same strategy used to create the Mlambe Centre in Lilongwe.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Kachaje appeared to trash the reforms saying government is just repainting old buildings.

“I like the strategy: Just paint an existing Post Office building, have a few government departments operate from it, call it Reforms, and officially open it! #Pasavute,” said Kachaje in a Facebook post,” he said.

The post attracted mixed views from people with some concurring with Kachaje saying organising events to open old Post Office buildings is a waste of resources.

However, other commenters accused Kachaje of being too critical and jealous of developments under the current administration saying the centre will benefit Malawians and it represents good development. They also noted that the word reforms indicates that new services can be introduced in an existing office.