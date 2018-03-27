Draw specialist: RVG in fourth goalless draw

The Malawi National football team forced Uganda to a goalless draw in an international friendly match played in Kampala on Tuesday afternoon.

Flames coach played a defensive 5-4-1 formation, with Richard Mbulu playing as a lone striker.

The first 25 minutes saw Malawi enjoying possession but lacked firepower as the midfield failed to supply balls to Mbulu, forcing Robin Ngalande to move forward in search for the opening goal.

However, the hosts settled down as they controlled the midfield and it was no surprise to see Uganda pressurizing the visitors but to find the back of the net proved too difficult for the Cranes.

Come second half, Dalitso Sailesi paved the way for Patrick Phiri, with Chiukepo Msowoya also being introduced to try to improve firepower upfront but Dennis Onyangu in goals for the hosts was too difficult to beat.

The hosts almost got their opening goal just after the hour mark when Malawi defence was caught napping in the line of duty but Charles Swini was very alert as he produced a fantastic save to frustrate the home fans.

The referee then added 7 minutes to the game but both teams settled for a goalless draw in an entertaining encounter.

This was Ronny Van Geneugden’s fourth game to end in a goalless draw.

Under the Belgian tactician, Malawi have now played 12 games, winning twice, losing three times and drawing seven times.