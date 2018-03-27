School alumni launch charitable organisation

Balaka Secondary School alumni have established a charitable organisation aimed at helping needy students across Malawi.

The organization, Amiable Largesse, is composed of a network of dynamic, innovative and courageous young men and women with the zeal to serve the common good for humanity.

The launch of the organisation was characterized by a number of activities including speeches, motivational talks, poetry and award presentation ceremony to the best performing students at the campus.

Guest of honour at the function was Schizzo Thomson, a motivational speaker and founder of SKy Energy Africa, who also happens to be the national coordinator of the organization.

“I urge the students to embrace a spirit of entrepreneurship and open up small scale businesses instead of depending on being employed,” he emphasized in his remarks.

Representative of Balaka Secondary School Gracium Muhalu commended the students for coming up with the initiative and expressed optimism that this will go a long way in as far as youth development is concerned.

Amiable Largesse will soon roll-out various programs on issues such as environmental conservation and provision of school fees to needy students across Malawi.