Journalist, driver killed in road accident

A journalist who was working for Tuntufye Radio station of Karonga Diocese and a driver have died after being involved in a road accident on Wednesday.

The journalist has been identified as Ephraim Nyirenda and the driver is McDonald Mkwaila who was working at Action Aid Malawi.

According to police, a Fuso fighter driven by Ronex Chizumila crashed with a Toyota Hilux double cabin driven by Mkwaila.

The police report is indicating that the accident occurred at Ibanda area along Chitipa-Karonga Bingu highway.

“Chizumila lost control of his motor vehicle due to speeding his vehicle to the offside where he collided at a head-on collision with an oncoming motor vehicle registration number BR4136 Toyota Hilux double cabin driven by Mr MacDonald Mkwaila who was driving from Karonga direction heading Chitipa with four passengers on board,” police say.

Following the impact, the driver Mkwaila, 50, of village Mchotseni Traditional Authority Kanduku in Mwanza died on the spot due to severe head injuries, and Nyirenda 34 of Zebedia village, Traditional Authority Mabulabo in Mzimba also died on the spot due to severe head injuries.

The other passengers namely Stanley Mazani 21, and Chawezi Tembo, 38, sustained minor bruises and were both taken to Chitipa District Hospital where they were treated as outpatients.

The Fuso Fighter got its offside front part extensively damaged while the Toyota Hilux double cabin got extensively damaged.