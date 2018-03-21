Boy dies after eating Kalongonda

A 12 year old boy in Mangochi has died suddenly after eating cooked African beans locally known as Kalongonda.

According to Mangochi police publicist Inspector Roodrick Maida, the deceased has been identified as Lali Alidi.

Inspector Maida said the incident occured on March 19, 2018 at about 1100Hrs at Njaidi village in Chimwala area in Mangochi. The child’s father told police that the boy together with 32 people in the village ate cooked African beans believed to be poisonous.

Thereafter, all started vomiting and opening bowels and were rushed to Kalembo health facility where they were treated as outpatients.

The boy died on the way back home whilst others responded to treatment. Autopsy carried out at Kalembo health facility revealed that death was due to food poison.

Meanwhile, police are advising the general public to follow all cooking procedures in preparing African beans which is believed to contain a certain quantity of poison.