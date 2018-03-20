Dowa DC told to ensure strict monitoring of projects

Dowa West Parliamentarian Alexander Kusamba Dzodzi has advised the new Dowa District Commissioner to ensure strict monitoring of development projects.

Dzonzi was speaking during the official welcoming of the new Dowa District Commissioner Alex Mdooko.

Dzonzi asked the new DC to advise , monitor and audit all projects which are being implemented in the district, to make sure quality is not compromised .

He advised the DC to also pay keen interest in the District Development Plan (DDP) which contains all the priority needs of the Dowa communities and follow what is there for the communities to develop confidence and trust in his leadership.

The MP expressed hope that the new DC will spearhead development projects in hard to reach areas of the district just as he was doing in other districts before going to Dowa.

He also asked the new DC to boost morale for the junior workers so that efficiency is seen at the council.

According to Dzonzi, efficiency at the council can only be seen if the junior workers are motivated for them to love their job thereby improving the council’s service delivery.

In his remarks, Mdooko appealed to councilors, MPs and chiefs of the district to forget about the past and work towards the good future of the district saying there’s no one who is more intelligent than the other.

He reminded officers at the council that they are servants and not masters of the people saying Dowa has a big challenge in water sector which has hit hard the DC’s office and his house too and together they can end the water problem in the district.

Before being posted to Dowa, Mdooko previously served as DC for Ntchisi, Chikwawa and Nkhatabay.