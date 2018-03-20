Teams fine tune for 2018 season

With the 2018 soccer season fast approaching, top flight teams are fine tuning for the new season with a series of friendly matches.

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) announced that the new season will commence on 14th April, with the Charity Shield being played on 1st-2nd April.

Now, teams have embarked on strength testing matches to keep themselves ready for another football feast.

On Saturday, newly promoted Super League side Nchalo United played to a 1-all draw against last season’s runners up Nyasa Big Bullets at Nchalo Stadium.

Former Be Forward Wanderers and Blantyre United midfielder Felix Kamwendo scored for the rookies while Bright Munthali continued his goal scoring form in preseason games with a goal for the Blantyre giants.

In Ntcheu, Lake Valley FC held Dwangwa United to a 2-all draw while Trouble Makers FC were on song after they managed to hold Wanderers to a goalless draw.

At Mangochi Stadium, Silver Strikers and Civil Sporting Club played out to a 1-all draw while Blue Eagles and Kamuzu Barracks also played out to a goalles draw.

Mafco FC were 2-1 winners over Liwonde Roadblock while Moyale Barracks got the better of TN Stars with a 3-1 victory at Mzuni Ground in Mzuzu.

On Sunday, a lone strike from Julius Kajembe was enough to inspire Wanderers to a 1-0 victory over Mafco FC at Balaka Stadium.