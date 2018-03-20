Tay Grin spices up women empowerment show

Chancellor College`s Great Hall was the centre of attraction for women on Sunday as the institution played host to a campaign that aims at empowering them.

The event which was themed, “Time for action: empower all women” came to life through the United Nations Women.

It was mainly characterized by He for She Campaign, an initiative that purports to achieve equality.

He for She encourages men and boys to be agents of change and to take action against negative inequalities faced by women and girls.

The occasion attracted music services of Malawi`s award winning Mcee Tay Grin who happens to be a campaigner for the cause.

His performance lived up to its billing that it left the patronage which was dominated by women, hungry for more.

Tay Grin, real name Limbani Kalilani, continued with the campaign at the institution of higher learning having taken the fight to primary schools before.

The event was free of charge to allow more people into the hall. However, the popular hall failed to fill up to the brim.