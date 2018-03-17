Jana is new Zomba Mayor

Councilor Christopher Jana was on Friday elected Mayor of Zomba shortly after dumping People’s Party to join the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Jana beat five other candidates to become Mayor of the city.

He was elected as councillor on a People’s Party ticket in 2014 but he announced his decision to join the ruling DPP on Friday when he was delivering his campaign speech before voting started.

Jana has replaced Melia Likoswe Daglous whose term expired and was also seeking re-election.

Daglous was elected after the demise of late Joan Ntaja who served only half of her term.