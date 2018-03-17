Goodall Gondwe fails to win CSOs’ hearts

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have disclosed that they are not convinced with Malawi Minister of Finance Goodall Gondwe’s explanation on the K4 billion allocation.

The sentiments follow a meeting that Gondwe had with the CSOs on the controversial K4 billion that is meant to be shared among lawmakers.

Speaking after the meeting on Friday, Centre for Development of People (Cedep) Executive Director Gift Trapence said the CSOs maintain their stand that Gondwe should step down.

“We are not convinced with the explanation and we feel he must resign,” said Trapence.

But the minister insisted that he will not resign despite the pressure from the CSOs.

Gondwe on Monday invited the CSOs to the meeting that was meant to clear “misinformation” about the K4 billion allocation.

Government initially allocated the money to 86 legislators selected by Minister of Local Government Kondwani Nankhumwa but the allocation was later shared by all Members of Parliament after opposition MPs said they would not approve the money.