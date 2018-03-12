Nyirenda happy with life at Tigers

George Nyirenda says he is happy with how his new career has started in Namibia and he is targeting a top four finish and a cup in the ongoing season.

The former Nyasa Big Bullets defender moved to Namibia last month where he joined Tigers Sports Club as a free agent.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, the former Caps United and Azam Tigers defender said he likes everything at his new club.

“I am very happy with the way we have started our season so far. I have featured in every game and I was very happy with my first game’s performance where I had a hand in our second goal.

“I just want to win this year’s cup and finish in the top four because I joined the team when it was on position 13 but now things are okay as we have registered some wins to keep our top four chances alive,” he said.

The no nonsense defender was a surprise omission from Bullets’ 2018 season provisional squad which was released by Chief Executive Officer Fleetwood Haiya, a development that angered some section of supporters.

It was reported that the decision to release him had something to do with indiscipline, an accusation he vehemently denied.