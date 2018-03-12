Boy drowns in pond

A boy aged 8 in Mangochi has died after drowning in a fish pond.

The incident occurred at lba village in the area of traditional authority Katuli in Mangochi district.



Mangochi police deputy spokesperson Amina Daudi told Malawi24 that on this fateful day, the boy identified as Shafi Shaibu disappeared from home without telling anyone and as a result his relatives started searching for him.

“Later in the afternoon, his body was found floating in the fish pond which is located at Lusalumwe Estate by boys who were grazing goats around the area,” Daudi said.

The body was retrieved from the water and postmortem conducted at Majuni Health Centre revealed that death was due to suffocation.

Shafi hailed from village lba, Traditional Authority Katuli in Mangochi district.