Devotion: Keep your tongue safe

Proverbs 12 : 22 ” Lying lips are abomination to the LORD: but they that deal truly are his delight.”

Someone said there is no smoke without fire. It sound nice but not in Christianity. We all know how people lied about Jesus.

How brothers of Joseph lied about him being eaten by wild beasts and how Potiphar’s wife lied about the rape. The list is long.

So before you comment and spread any story whether about your brother,sister, pastor or any other, you need to verify the source. Don’t join those that tell lies. Lies are an abomination to the Father.

At the same time any word you speak about yourself which doesn’t agree with the word of God is also a lie.

Don’t speak words like “am a failure” , “I can’t make it in life”, “this world is against me”, ” I am cursed” and so on. Such words are not consistent with your nature as a child of God and hence they are lies.

Another big lie of the enemy is to convince you that your bad condition will never change. He may tell you that you will remain like that forever. That’s a lie. Jesus has a plan for you. Your life can turn around if you are willing. Use God word to turn around your life and never listen to lies of the enemy.

Do you want to enjoy life? Remember Jesus brought us life to enjoy(John 10:10) but those with lying lips who speak deceipt, do not enjoy such life.

Therefore if you really want to enjoy life, desist from using your lips and tongue to propagate lies about yourself or about others . 1 Peter 3 : 10 ” For let him who wants to enjoy life and see good days keep his tongue free from evil and his lips from guile (treachery, deceit).”

Just as the nature God is love (1 John 4:8), the nature of the devil is lies.He has no single truth. He lies about your life. He tells lies about your future. Lies about your brethren, your friends and so on. He is a destroyer and uses lies to destroy.

Therefore as a believer don’t join him. Dont partake of his nature. Be separate.John 8 : 44 ” You are of your father the devil, and your will is to do your father’s desires.

He was a murderer from the beginning, and has nothing to do with the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks out of his own character, for he is a liar and the father of lies.”

Confession

I refuse to lie about anything in my life or in the lives of others. I live above lies and I choose the truth in everything. In Jesus Name. Amen.

