Manganya to end donor dependence

Politics

Renowned comedian Michael Usi popularly known as Manganya has disclosed that his philosophy “Wakudya zake alibe mulandu” is aimed at ending donor dependence in Malawi.

Speaking on the local press, Usi said Malawi will develop if people adopt the new philosophy.

Usi explained that Malawi needs to be independent financially and not always seek donor aid at all times for the country to be free from interferences of donor community.

Michael Usi

Michael Usi: Malawians must not depend on donors.

“A Malawi ayenela kupeza zochita, kugwila ntchito ndimatukuka osati kudalila chithandizo chakunja (Malawians must have economic activities, should work and improve their lives rather than relying on donations),” said Usi.

He further urged government to have mechanism of bailing out people from the challenges faced in the country and not relying on borrowing.

“Pano mungoti ngongole iyi zatengedwa. izi zatengedwa, ngongole zimenezitu akuzabweza ndi ana anthu kusogoloko, ndemoti tizawasiyile dziko labwino, tikuzawasiyila ngongole (Now we hear reports that government is borrowing money, our children will repay these loans. Instead of leaving them with a developed country we will leave them with loans.

Usi has since explained that his philosophy is not meant to be a political party in Malawi, but a guide on the leadership that can serve the interests of Malawians.

 

24 Comments

  1. Zude on

    Comedy aside,the guy is brainy,he talks sense.Keep it up Dr Usi.Amene akuona ngati you are doing drama they are shallow minded people. Malawi needs people like you,the Chilimas and other young Malawians who think using there brains and differentiate what is black from white.There and then Malawi will change for the better, otherwise tizingolira.Bravo Dr Usi.

    Reply
  2. Anonymous on

    Akulu onama awa! ananama musewero linalakeso ati ku#Simba amayimba nyimbo yokuti,#Wandikanda ndi #mano!,#Wandiluma ndi #Chala! Aaaa!!kkkkkkkk Zonama zosezi kusimba kulibe nyimbo imeneyi. inu simunavinidwe musanamizike ndi nyimbo imeneyi!kkkkkkk.

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on

    Kuyendetsa dziko ndi serious business.Zimadana ndi drama izi.Anzao ndi amayenda ali mu pant yekhayekha dzuwa likuswa mtengo.My special advice to Mr Usi, its now too late to start a new political party and win the 2019 elections.Just join an already established party which has similar policies with that of yours.Join the winning team!

    Reply
  5. Anonymous on

    MUKATHETSE DONOR DEPENDANCE LEROOO???? Misatinamepo apaaaa Malawi wakhara akulandira chithandizo since 19 0000000000000….. Kufuna kutiphetsaaaa chani

    Reply
  7. Anonymous on

    I lyk Michael Utsi,true son fo Malawi, hope for Malawi.,,from poor family background who knows how Malawi Suffers from typical areas.viva Utsi i support your philosophy.

    Reply
  8. Anonymous on

    I lyk Michael Utsi,true son fo Malawi, hope for Malawi.,,from poor family background who knows how Malawi Suffers from typical areas.viva Utsi i support your philosophy.

    Reply
  11. Anonymous on

    Komatu mmene ndamvera ine sakuneka kuti akudana ndimati donors koma kuti anthu aphunzire kupeza ndalama mu njira yachilungamo kuti akamadya asamakhale ndi milandu pambuyo pake.

    Reply
  12. Anonymous on

    Mmmm koma izidalila ma donor southafrica yolemela ili ndi ma source of income pamene Malawi ikudalila Fodya azazitenga kuti ndalama zoyendetsera DZIKO?

    Reply

