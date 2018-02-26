Manganya to end donor dependence

Renowned comedian Michael Usi popularly known as Manganya has disclosed that his philosophy “Wakudya zake alibe mulandu” is aimed at ending donor dependence in Malawi.

Speaking on the local press, Usi said Malawi will develop if people adopt the new philosophy.

Usi explained that Malawi needs to be independent financially and not always seek donor aid at all times for the country to be free from interferences of donor community.

“A Malawi ayenela kupeza zochita, kugwila ntchito ndimatukuka osati kudalila chithandizo chakunja (Malawians must have economic activities, should work and improve their lives rather than relying on donations),” said Usi.

He further urged government to have mechanism of bailing out people from the challenges faced in the country and not relying on borrowing.

“Pano mungoti ngongole iyi zatengedwa. izi zatengedwa, ngongole zimenezitu akuzabweza ndi ana anthu kusogoloko, ndemoti tizawasiyile dziko labwino, tikuzawasiyila ngongole (Now we hear reports that government is borrowing money, our children will repay these loans. Instead of leaving them with a developed country we will leave them with loans.

Usi has since explained that his philosophy is not meant to be a political party in Malawi, but a guide on the leadership that can serve the interests of Malawians.