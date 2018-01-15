Devotion: Upgrade talents to skills

Exo 28:3 ISV* “You are to speak to all who are skilled, whom I’ve endowed with talent, that they should make Aaron’s garments for consecrating him to serve me as priest.”

There are two key words that are mentioned above and these are “Talent” and “Skill” Talent is endowed on us by God. Its what we were born with but skill is when we have worked on the talent. Skill is acquired or developed after you put in a lot of time and hard work on your talent.

In the scripture above God was looking for those who had developed their talents to skills to make clothes for Aaron. The desire of the Father is that whatever we do, should be done with skill not just out of raw talent. We need to develop our talents.

Even in our singing to Him, we need to show skill. This is why you should practice and rehearse. Psa 33:3 “Sing unto him a new song; play skilfully with a loud noise.”

To be successful in trade whether business or job, it requires skills. Ezekiel 28:5 ISV* ” By your great wisdom, by your skills in trading you have amassed wealth for yourself…..”

Skill takes you before kings and men of influence. You will go places. Will speak to multitudes and will receive many honors and invitations with your skill. Pro 22:29 ISV ” Do you see a man skilled in his work? He will work for kings, not unimportant people.”

Don’t look down on your natural talent. Just develop it and you will see the benefits. David developed his talent of throwing stones accurately into a skill. He used it to kill Goliath. He received honor for it. He was recorded in the books and is mentioned every day.

A mere stone throwing skill brought him many fortunes. Many people who think they have no capital to start business, don’t know this secret. If only they can develop talents to skills, the skills would automatically become their capital.

You can develop your talents to skills by practicing or doing exercises with your talents.(1 Timothy 4:7-8). Studying right material and books including the Word of God can also help you develop skills from talents(2 Timothy 2:15).

Putting into use of your talents will also help you develop skills easily.In the parable of the talents, the ones who were given two and five talents, used them and they developed skills in trading from their talents. The Master entrusted them with more.

They moved from talented to skilled. The one who received one talent, never used it. He remained a talented and not skilled person hence it was taken away from him.Matthew 25:28. “Take therefore the talent from him, and give it to him which has ten talents.”

Be careful your talent may become irrelevant if not developed into a skill.

Confession I have talents given by the Almighty Father. Every day I am developing the talents into skills for the sake of the Kingdom. I increase my capacity. I get my rewards through the skills. I am paving my way to before Kings and Important people. In Jesus Name. Amen

For prayer and feedback +265888326247