Chakwera abusing office – Analyst

A political analyst has said Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera is abusing office by not following the party’s constitution.
On Friday, MCP vice president Richard Msowoya, secretary general Gustavo Kaliwo and three other senior party members penned a letter to Chakwera accusing him of not abiding by the constitution and of dividing the party.
Commenting on the issue in an interview with Malawi24, the analyst Wonderful MKhutche blamed Chakwera for abusing his office by not following the MCP constitution when discharging his duties.
“Chakwera is abusing office by overlooking the party’s constitution. As head of the entity, he needs to build the party around the accepted rules,” he said.
He also noted that there are cracks in MCP that need to be sealed since the issue of intraparty differences is now a disease.
“This is 2018. It is definitely a bad timing for the splits taking life in the party,” Mkhutche told Malawi24.
According to Mkhutche, MCP needs to be united if it wants to win in 2019. He observed that the party has a history of uniting within itself when such matters arise and expressed hope that the same thing will happen this time.
“If this is not the case, the party will once again fail to make it. There is a lot of homework the party needs to do. One of it is seeking a national appeal.
“This will be one of the deciding factors in 2019 bearing in mind that each of two strong competitors depends on a region for its votes,” he said.
Mkhutche then advised Chakwera to observe the laws of the party when discharging his duties.
“He is leading a party that has strong intra-party democracy,” he said. “That is a political asset on which a stronger party can be built on.”
Woyipa ndi Kaliwo, Msowoya ndi anzawo enawo opanda mayina…
Yesu yekha ndiye mtsogoleri wabwino
Dictatorship is in MCP’s DNA. It gallantly fought against introduction of multiparty democracy in 1992.
This spirit is still reigning in the party and every leader that assumes leadership position inherits it.
The spirit of murder that reigned prior to multiparty democracy keeps on haunting Chakwera & the party.
MCP will die an opposition party.
HISTORY SAFUTA!!!
Wina atandigailako no ya President Chakwera Please,any one??
MCP simunthu koma chipani,chimodzi modzi DPP,ndiye zoti MCP nkuzawina ndi nkhaza zomwe Malawi anawona muwulamulilo wawo ndizosatheka!,Chakwera sangasinthe kayendetsedwe kamcp!,fisi kuNkhotakota game reserve sangasinthe atapita ku Kasungu national park!,DPP moto moto!
Inu office ya mpingo ndi yandale ndizosiyana,awa anazolowera kumpingo.
Muchotse amene akuyambitsa kanganowo chifukwa 2019 mutha kugwa ngati sumukumvana kubanja kwanu
No sense!
No, He Is Not. But Party Passengers, Lead By Gusitave Kaliwo, Chidzanja And Msowoya Are Abusing Him. But Mind You! Mcp Will Never Be Moved And Destroyed By Stupid Propagandas. Let Them Receive What They Are Receiving Bt They Shall Be Double Kicked. That Political Analyst 2, Wapatsidwa Sikono Frm Dpp And Ndi Nthawi Yawo Yoti Alemere Kma Cme 2019, Mcp, Bomaaaaa!!!
Ma analyst enawa…. Kkkkkkkkkkk
take mia for presidencial candidate, if not forget about south.
there is a battle between *what’s urgent* and *what’s important*. right now what is important is that they should take power come 2019,these other people are doing all this out of jealousy coz Sidik Mia is to be a running mate. Like c’mon who else has better influence than him mu MCP? some of these guys will even struggle to win in their own constituencies. yes its urgent that he’s bypassed constitution but its not an important issue to address right now. fight to win 2019
Congress ndiye imeneyo
onse amene akuchemelela m’busa otaika ndi othawa nkhosa zamulungu popanga chigololo nd dziko alibe uzimu ena mpaka kusapota sidck mia aaaa kd mwabadwa dzulo et mukuphunzila ndale ndakuonani mia ife tinamuziwa kalekale ndikapilikon tafufuzan ndichipani chiti chotchuka chomwe sanalowe ndikutuluka
ZANU izo tambala tinamidya kale more fire manga
Lero ma analysts poti adzudzula chakwera ndiye alakwitsa koma akadzudzula APM ndiye kuombera mmanja amalawi mulibe chilungamo.
If he can abuse a shithole party constitution now, would our shithole national constitution be safe should he become a shithole republican president come 2019!!!
Abuse office abuse office chani zabodza osafuna zifukwa popanda chifukwa
This man doesn’t know what he is doing he will never be a reader of this country
Koma anthu amenewa mmpaka kulemba kalata.why not just book appointment with Chakwera.Kaliwo & Msowoya salibwino kick them out b4 it is too late
Chakwera is evil.Mcp is evil.MCP cant be voted into power.Malawians cant forget your evil acts.Fisi ndi fisi.Amalawi tisazapange mistake kuvotera mcp
Which Malawians are u talking about here?? And which party and President is better you want us to vote for??
How better is mcp?
zowoonadi fisi ndi fisi DPP singasiye kuba, kupha, ndi kunama, for example 236 billion cash-gate, MSB-GATE, Maize-gate, Issa Njaunji murder, Chsowa murder, kutinamiza kuti ma blackouts antha before December 2017
Dpp ndiye chipani choipitsitsa ngati namondwe, ndipo chilibe mdalitso wa mulungu
Ngati Malawi ili poor lero its coz of selfshiness of mcp.Am from mwanza bra…nduna munapha zija munaziponya kwathuku ndipo sindingachite kubetsa vote yanga to you evil people.Mcp takana.Chakwera takana
What are u talking about when u say…..nduna munapha zija? Don’t forget one of your own true son of that soil was in the same MCP. He is now acting holier than thou.
Mukukana Kuti munapha nduna zinayi?Should i send u the clip?
Auze #chimz, Kt Ife Pano Tili paumasiye Makolo Anthu Anajiwa Ndi Ng’ona, Chifukwa Cha Mcp
Auze #chimz, Kt Ife Pano Tili paumasiye Makolo Anthu Anajiwa Ndi Ng’ona, Chifukwa Cha Mcp
Ana anjoka inu.Boma simuzalilawanso
anthuwa akuopa mia ndimantha chabe awa
So namadya Kaliwo and Msowoya are following the Constitution right?
I wonder how much they have received from you know who to destroy democracy?
Kaliwo ndiosokoneza
All sorts of propaganda will be done but still, many will vote for Chakwera come 2019
#DPP 2019
Kaliu padzana ankafuna kuchotsa Lazarus paudindo through convention(sp) and sizinatheke and lero akuyamba iyi,mwatumidwa eti,kodi Kalio ndi MP kwawo?
2019 DPP Boma ndati chiyani? Chala mwamba wins aliyense.
nkhani ndiya mia basi ,
Zanu izo mwayamba kale kukangana timakudziwani ndindani sadziwa MCP
enemy camp in total confusion and disarray kkkk sit down and talk elections is game of numbers retain every member Rev.
Musatinamizepo Apa.
Munthuyu mmngwamulungu uuyuu akungosowekela mapemphelo apadeladela ndikuzoza kuti mmphepo zamikwiingwilima mwina, tikutitu mwina mmphepo za mmdyelekezi zingathe kuchoka mwanjila ina zingathe kuthawa chipani mkuyamba kuyendanso monga kale tizingowamvesa zinazi zikamachitika siiowo ai koma mmphamvu zaa dyaabuu zomwe zaammkakamila mkuluyu
What do u mean??
Wamva
A big mistake to continue keeping kaliwo in the national executive committee. He is very selfish
What about other senior party officials including nsowoya the speaker and treasure of the party? Chakwera is too undemocratic
Yes, keeping Kaliwo is a big mistake
he his rebranding MCP .
Thawi yake ndiinoyo kuchuluka zolilalila Mcp itenga boma
Musamunamizile kuti he is abusing his office koma kuti kuli anthu osokoneza ku mcp ngati uyu Kaliwo and kunena zoona he is not a true member wa mcp and pliz Mr Kaliwo leave mcp alone
He z playing a double standard
Kukonda ndalama akuluwa kwambiri
Achina nsowoya ndi akulu akulu ena omwe asayinira kalata ija ndi oyipanso? Ndiye wabwino ndi Lazarus yekha basi?
wayamba liti zimenezo m’busayo, musamunamizire ndiyekhayu ku MCP ali ndi tsogolo. ndiowopa mulungu uyu sangachite zimene mukunenazo, ndikhristu wathu odalilika uyu m’busa Chakwera ine ndakana akunena analyst wanuyo ndiwabodza.
Abwelere kuubusa kwakeko kape ameneyu
Kaliwo, msowoya and all the other senior officials who wrote the letter are also lying?
He can’t serve in political post
DPP ndiyinene ikusokhezera ziwawazi nkhani ndiya mia NDE DPP ikuziwa kuti siyiphurapo kanthu 2019 NDE kana ikusokhezera ziwawazi
Kodi nkhaniyi yalembedwa ndi Kaliwo kapena Msowoya ngati, iyitu yabwera ndi Malawi 24 iwo akuti ndi political analyst ndiyemwe wawuzatu man musadanenawo anthu mwawatchulawo. Iwowonso ndi anthu anzeru zawo, ngati atawona kuti zinthu sizikuyenda bwino ayenera kudzuzula ngati akuchikonda chipani chawocho. Tsopano lero, inu mukudana ndikudzuzulidwa ndi nkhosa zanu m’tchalichi zomwe munalonjeza kuti muzaziteteza pamenepa nzeru zilipo?
Kodi mu umamuliro wa democracy kuunikira ndi kudzuzula ndi zolakwika? Anthuwatu ndi akuluakulu achipani very very close to the leadership.
Nde ngati akuzuza munthu oti sanalamule nde kuli bwanji
Tamvera pa Zodiak Kaliwo walankhula chipasupasu cha Ngoni Ku Marengo.
Sanalowe mu boma. Currently MCP office affairs are non of our concern. MCP 2019 kwachaaa!
abuse of power sitengera chipan cholamula chokha, pa sukulu, chipatala, kaya ku police abuse of power iliko.
Kulolerana ndi democracy zimayambila ku chipani man.
Frank, dont expose your ignorance please
Mwadziwa mochedwatu!
zabodza