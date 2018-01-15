Recent News
Lazarus Chakwera.

Chakwera abusing office – Analyst

Politics

A political analyst has said Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera is abusing office by not following the party’s constitution.

On Friday, MCP vice president Richard Msowoya, secretary general Gustavo Kaliwo and three other senior party members penned a letter to Chakwera accusing him of not abiding by the constitution and of dividing the party.

Mkhutche: There are cracks in MCP that need to be sealed.

Commenting on the issue in an interview with Malawi24, the analyst Wonderful MKhutche blamed Chakwera for abusing his office by not following the MCP constitution when discharging his duties.

“Chakwera is abusing office by overlooking the party’s constitution. As head of the entity, he needs to build the party around the accepted rules,” he said.

He also noted that there are cracks in MCP that need to be sealed since the issue of intraparty differences is now a disease.

“This is 2018. It is definitely a bad timing for the splits taking life in the party,” Mkhutche told Malawi24.

According to Mkhutche, MCP needs to be united if it wants to win in 2019. He observed that the party has a history of uniting within itself when such matters arise and expressed hope that the same thing will happen this time.

“If this is not the case, the party will once again fail to make it. There is a lot of homework the party needs to do. One of it is seeking a national appeal.

“This will be one of the deciding factors in 2019 bearing in mind that each of two strong competitors depends on a region for its votes,” he said.

Mkhutche then advised Chakwera to observe the laws of the party when discharging his duties.

“He is leading a party that has strong intra-party democracy,” he said. “That is a political asset on which a stronger party can be built on.”

68 Comments

  3. Kingsley Mabalani on

    Dictatorship is in MCP’s DNA. It gallantly fought against introduction of multiparty democracy in 1992.

    This spirit is still reigning in the party and every leader that assumes leadership position inherits it.

    The spirit of murder that reigned prior to multiparty democracy keeps on haunting Chakwera & the party.

    MCP will die an opposition party.

    HISTORY SAFUTA!!!

    Reply
  5. Alfred Kumwenda on

    MCP simunthu koma chipani,chimodzi modzi DPP,ndiye zoti MCP nkuzawina ndi nkhaza zomwe Malawi anawona muwulamulilo wawo ndizosatheka!,Chakwera sangasinthe kayendetsedwe kamcp!,fisi kuNkhotakota game reserve sangasinthe atapita ku Kasungu national park!,DPP moto moto!

    Reply
  9. Donnie Elias Banda on

    No, He Is Not. But Party Passengers, Lead By Gusitave Kaliwo, Chidzanja And Msowoya Are Abusing Him. But Mind You! Mcp Will Never Be Moved And Destroyed By Stupid Propagandas. Let Them Receive What They Are Receiving Bt They Shall Be Double Kicked. That Political Analyst 2, Wapatsidwa Sikono Frm Dpp And Ndi Nthawi Yawo Yoti Alemere Kma Cme 2019, Mcp, Bomaaaaa!!!

    Reply
  12. Hannock Msokera on

    there is a battle between *what’s urgent* and *what’s important*. right now what is important is that they should take power come 2019,these other people are doing all this out of jealousy coz Sidik Mia is to be a running mate. Like c’mon who else has better influence than him mu MCP? some of these guys will even struggle to win in their own constituencies. yes its urgent that he’s bypassed constitution but its not an important issue to address right now. fight to win 2019

    Reply
  14. Paulo Saimone on

    onse amene akuchemelela m’busa otaika ndi othawa nkhosa zamulungu popanga chigololo nd dziko alibe uzimu ena mpaka kusapota sidck mia aaaa kd mwabadwa dzulo et mukuphunzila ndale ndakuonani mia ife tinamuziwa kalekale ndikapilikon tafufuzan ndichipani chiti chotchuka chomwe sanalowe ndikutuluka

    Reply
  17. Peter Ngwira on

    If he can abuse a shithole party constitution now, would our shithole national constitution be safe should he become a shithole republican president come 2019!!!

    Reply
  21. Chimwemwe Semu on

    Chakwera is evil.Mcp is evil.MCP cant be voted into power.Malawians cant forget your evil acts.Fisi ndi fisi.Amalawi tisazapange mistake kuvotera mcp

    Reply
  32. Charles Cryton on

    Munthuyu mmngwamulungu uuyuu akungosowekela mapemphelo apadeladela ndikuzoza kuti mmphepo zamikwiingwilima mwina, tikutitu mwina mmphepo za mmdyelekezi zingathe kuchoka mwanjila ina zingathe kuthawa chipani mkuyamba kuyendanso monga kale tizingowamvesa zinazi zikamachitika siiowo ai koma mmphamvu zaa dyaabuu zomwe zaammkakamila mkuluyu

    Reply
  36. Davie Botomani on

    Musamunamizile kuti he is abusing his office koma kuti kuli anthu osokoneza ku mcp ngati uyu Kaliwo and kunena zoona he is not a true member wa mcp and pliz Mr Kaliwo leave mcp alone

    Reply
  37. Jafali Tambala on

    wayamba liti zimenezo m’busayo, musamunamizire ndiyekhayu ku MCP ali ndi tsogolo. ndiowopa mulungu uyu sangachite zimene mukunenazo, ndikhristu wathu odalilika uyu m’busa Chakwera ine ndakana akunena analyst wanuyo ndiwabodza.

    Reply
    • Jafali Tambala on

      Kodi nkhaniyi yalembedwa ndi Kaliwo kapena Msowoya ngati, iyitu yabwera ndi Malawi 24 iwo akuti ndi political analyst ndiyemwe wawuzatu man musadanenawo anthu mwawatchulawo. Iwowonso ndi anthu anzeru zawo, ngati atawona kuti zinthu sizikuyenda bwino ayenera kudzuzula ngati akuchikonda chipani chawocho. Tsopano lero, inu mukudana ndikudzuzulidwa ndi nkhosa zanu m’tchalichi zomwe munalonjeza kuti muzaziteteza pamenepa nzeru zilipo?

      Reply

Leave a Reply

