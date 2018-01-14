Silver Strikers make third signing

Silver Strikers have made their third signing in the ongoing local transfer window by roping in Jack Chiona from Dwangwa United on a three year deal.

The midfield maestro completed his move on Saturday but the Central Bankers made it official on Sunday much to the delight of Silver Strikers fans who were still bitter with the departure of their captain Blessings Tembo to Be Forward Wanderers.

Chiona’s deal comes just 24 hours after the Area 47 giants completed the signing of Blue Eagles forward Mphatso Phillimon who also signed a three year deal after an impressive debut season with the Area 30 based side.

Chiona was Dwangwa United’s top goal scorer in the 2017 season with 13 goals.

The midfielder was also heavily linked with a move to Nyasa Big Bullets who tried to sign him last season but the move failed to materialize as the player opted to stay in Dwangwa for another season.