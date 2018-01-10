Bullets seal Righteous signing

It’s done. Nyasa Big Bullets have completed the signing of Civil Sporting Club winger Righteous Banda on a three year deal, Malawi24 can reveal.

According to information at hand, the people’s team have finally signed their man after agreeing to pay the servants K5.5 million.

Earlier on, there were fears that the deal was collapsing following reports that Civil demanded K6 million plus MacPhallen Ngwira and 50 percent of next transfer fee if the player were to be sold to any foreign club.

However, the two parties finally agreed a fee of K5.5 million and K4 million signing on fee, with the player already given K3 million.

This is Bullets’ first signing in the ongoing local transfer window.

On Tuesday, Bullets missed out on Lazarus Nyemera who was confirmed as a Silver Strikers player after being heavily linked with a move to the Blantyre based giants.