Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has bought a K300 million top of the range Maserati Levante car as birthday gift for his firstborn daughter who was born on Christmas day.
In buying the gift, the South Africa based preacher has underlined that people should not just look at the money; rather, they should learn the importance of being there for family and, also, the need for responsible parenthood.
The daughter, Israella, was born December 25 five years ago.
The delightful preacher unveiled the gift on Wednesday afternoon and wrote an emotional love letter for the daughter.
Israella, despite being 4, is already a hit at church because she carries the anointing of healing.
The Prophet, later, took it to Facebook to celebrate her daughter’s coming of age.
He wrote: “A man should never neglect his family for business. This is the reason why I always take time out with my family and show them love. Their happiness defines my success. Celebrating the birth of our daughter, Israella Bushiri!”
He added: “It seems like just yesterday when her little palms held my forefinger. It seems like only a while ago when I celebrated that finally I could lift her up and allow her to rest on my shoulders.
“It’s been a joy and heavens honor to watch her grow from being a baby to being the strong and brave child that she is today. I count myself blessed because not only did she give me a reason to smile but she gave me the opportunity to be called a Dad.
“My sweet little daughter, my pride and joy. May God’s loving kindness always shine on your beautiful face. I prophesy long life! You shall be great and yours, shall be a life that heaven celebrates. Happy birthday my princess!”
The Prophet is currently in Malawi for several line up charity programmes targeting the poor.
It’s real price is $75,000 which is 50 something Malawi kwacha google it.. so where’s the k300 million coming from malawi 24?
Mlesi adandaula chotere mayo ine ndlama yonseyo kugulira mwana iye atembenuka uku ndi uku mu blanket ndlama yabonya alibenso kwake mkukolora posalima nanga akawagulira amaid ndi garden boy enatu timwalira ndi msanje, oooh my malawi be deliverd from poverty
Pamene tilibe kathu timachuluka zonena . bible lomwelo limati tisaweluze aliense ngochimwa kuyambila bushiri yemweyo mpaka oyikila ndemangawe hahahahha
Adakawonjezerako Pang’ono Nkukagura Kandege
Koma ndiwasankho ana ena waagulira chani nawonso akusowekera chikondi chabambo??
NO COMMENT CHIWELUZO NDI CHA YEHOVA basi
I get it well,my papa, Major1 says,if you don’t love him or u dont love his page then who cares,dont read his page leave itto others who loved him to read like me im so greatful with what he made to his daughter Israella, Happy birthday to princes Israella Bushiri.It gives me encouragement so that i can do so to my kids.umphawi ukalowelera mu ubongo umayambitsa munthu kuganiza za ufiti pepani a malawi think twice before u post.
kuno therere ya denje yayamba nanga kwanuko
bt do u knw hw much a luxury coach bus is bought? this car is more expensive than a double deef coach. i wonder what facilities it has. iyi itha kulukatu iyi kkk.
gud gud gud,ana axinjoya with the wealth of their father
enjoy your tym major 1….our tym will also come in the mighty name of the living God..
that’s a lavish life style
ziko likuntha ili
So whats wrong with this? Kkkkkkk kusiyana muthumba bax. If u dont have money just shut up dont speak clazy things here!!
there might be acandle if it was #cash_gate money…… But his own money???… to his own daughter???… Idon’t see any problem on that matters… “jelousy ,hunger ans envey ” will take us nowhere (Irese my case)
bweran chipeleganyu chopaliracho?
Is the same as buying a moutain bike as a gift for ur 1yr child while u knw he/she cant ride it ..this is nothing else than a show off kuti uli ndi ndalama zowabela osatila ako ..kodi ku church kwako kulibe omwe amavutika mayendedwe??????
Ife tikhale mbuli pa izi….
haaàh… palibe iliyose apa olembawe ukuonesa kusowa khani. katundu wa nyumba yaeni paka pa kulegezesa LOL
Ku America kuli bill gets koma sindinavepo atagula chinthu then nkulengeza izi zikungotanthauza kuti adavutikakwambiri nde Akufuna tidziwe kutizikuyenda Mawa tibvaso kuti wagula under pants wa 3 000 000mk kugulira nkazi wake and this one isnot man of God bt iz part of illuminated what bible says anybody who keep his life will lose and who lose life because of Ward’s of God will found it and we believe that Izizi Ndizapasi And what bible says Chimene Lachita dzanjalamanja make sure lamanzere lisadziwe? Chifukwa amene Amathandiza munthu nkumalengeza kwa Ena Oterowo Amalandiliratu mphontho yawo? so just be out of this world of Satan be cause Armageddon is nearly plz don’t participated?
foolish jealous man, work hard and buy yours. does that bother you? he can even buy an aero plane for his child coz its his money not yourz.
NGAKHALE unene kuti ndi sanje koma zimene iye wanene ukazipeza mu Bible musamangotengeka ndizikizonse#mrman
Mulowerepepo
mmmmmm kma amalawi chimakhala chani ya K80 million inu mukuti 300 million chimakhala chani azanu akuno South Africa samayakhula zaugalu mumayakhulqzi chimakhala kubadwa ndichitsilu bwanji?
what are we benefitting from this post
Khani zina zomapanga post zizioneka chuma ndi chake ndi family yake nde ife zitikhuze bwanji? Muli busy kumapanga post khani ya chuma cha munthu malo moponya khani za chitukuko cha dziko kuti anthu ovutikawo nawo apindure .
Tasiyeni A Bushiri Aonetse Dziko Lapansi Zawo Zonse Zasatanic Munthu Wa Mulungu Amakhala Humbled And Influenced By God Matama Basi,mulungu Wake Uti? Haha Mukakhala Nkhuni Za Anthu A TChalich Chanu Cha Malodza Chasatanic Choo Okutsatani Nawo Adaphimbika Maso Osadziwa Dat Ndinu Amidima
Hape befide Israela Bushiri wina akakolope nyanja
Aliyese pa size yake waine pa birth yake ndinangomgulira kamba basi
Aliyese pa size yake waine pa birth yake ndinangomgulira kamba basi
mungodekha mzava kusogoloku nanga agula bwanj galimoto hahahaha
Next year I’ll buy shinning suit kuyamba kulalikila 2019 boom ndalemela it’s good business
Nice dat gyal u r rucky
muwuzen atigayireko 2 mita tiyambe business ife kkkkkk
we usually buy gifts imene ikamuchitira ubwino amene tamugulirayo,mostly we buy what makes happy the most the one we want to please,what will the baby do with this car,? can the baby drive? kudzikuza kwa mtundu wina ulionse is asin in the eyes of God,what was the motive of the prophet when he was buying this expensive car to this baby who can not drive at all? why didn’t he buy an expensive chidole for the baby since most of the babies likes and loves kuseweretsa zidole
That’s the best chidole to her, the father got money don’t get intimidated rather get inspired!!
aaaaaaahh,lets thank Jehovah if the car is the best chidole for the little child,am inspired not intimidated kkkkkkkkkkk
kambani zina abale kkkkkkk
all of you nothing you will get on that limbikirani muzapanga zanu anu anthu azakambirane
Zanu izo ndie ife zitikhudze??
Nana birthday yanga bushili nd zamuitana bas
Anthu a Mulungu, dnt get it twisted; Jesus Christ ddnt say the rich won’t inherit the kingdom of God bt rather he said it wll b DIFFICULT for a rich person to enter heaven. So there z a difference btwn being difficult and impossible. And again, u shudnt b cheated tht bcoz u r poor ndekuti kumwamba ukalowa opanda vote, wamulirira Yesu mzanga kkkkk. Jst repent n receive Jesus Christ as ur personal Lord n Saviour. Nde kaya ndi olemera or osauka, ngati onsewo alandira Yesu ali pa njira yopita kumwamba bx. Jesus ddnt say tht the kingdom of God will ONLY b for the poor bt for whosoever believes in JESUS CHRIST and does righteousness. It cn b of grt pain kukhala osauka pansi pano kenaka ndikukaotchedwanso kumoto, ooooops!! Wat a loss kkkkkk
ndichapafupi ngamira kudzera pa bowo lasingano, kuposa munthu wa chuma kulowa ufumu wa kumwamba.
kodi ngamira ingadutse bowo la singano? and jesus called that easy task.
than munthu wa chuma kulowa ku ufumuko.
parabletically JESUS meant that its impossible.
koma inuyo alaliki alero youre twisting the words.
TIKUKUONANITU
Fellas, if in ur capacity u happen to buy a K2000 worthy birthday gift for whosoever bossom person of urs, can tht mean u r a lover of this world? Ma guess it cn mean u r jst doing the best for ur loved one. Nde poti wina wagula something worthy millions then we dub him to b a ‘lover of this world’, u must b nt serious. Nde inuyo r NOT lovers of this world jst bcoz mukumagula zinthu zotchipa? Ooooh ma gooosh!! I better b pardoned on tht Kkkkkk. Someone told mi that ”umphawi ndi ufiti omwe”, i tink am starting to get it right these days hahahaha. Dont quote Jesus Christ wrongly gentlemen.
SUPPOSE; jesus come today and say bushiri is not man of God as he so aclaimed, i think only YOU will say jesus is fake. Zongochezatu izi osakwiya palibe wadya kkkkk nanenso i dont know the truth
Noel u r ryt…ku malawi jealous inachuluka hvy…. i mean y z evry1 complaining its his money….let the guy breathe amwene….akanakhala our relative we wouldnt talk nonsense…i see no point hating a guy huz richer than u i mean instead u b motivated….hahaha Major ndi 1 fosho
Noel Kanyumbu If It Happen That Umawerenga Bible That Agood Person Is The One Who Is Humbled And Influenced By God Not Matama Amapanga Bushiri Wasatanic Wa No Nkhani Si Uphawi Kuti Umatukwanisa Kma Anthu Amzelu Amatha Kuona Uchitsilu Waena,kodi Sanje Anthu Akachitire Satana? Someone Who Is Afalse Prophet? Kumauza Anthu Miracle Money What Kinda Life Is That? Poti Bible Imati Udzadya Lako Thukuta Amagwilitsa Ntchito Mau Ake Ati? Zaziii Panyapako Ndi Bushiri Wanuyo Ndamene Akudya Anthu Ku Malawi.
Ineso ndikudabwa nawo anthu ampingo umenewu last week tinaonanso a Mlaka Maliro akuonetsa suit yawo what I know God has nothing to do with earthly worthy showbs
Ndaponya zithuzi zanga chonde guys pitani muka commente
Nde chalakwikapo chan pamenepa,mmmmmmmh part of gift kwa mwana wake bas if enafe tilibe zingodikila thawi yathu mwina nafe izakwana siyeni nae asangalare ndi ana ake munthu.
Ndalama imeneyo bola anakongothandizila a2 odwala zipatala kapena a2 osowa zi2 mudzimu……. Kugula Galamoto mwana zimene zikuwonatsa zopanda nzeru
Awesome awesome
Ambuye !!! kodi nthawi yot muthire moto ku dziko lapansi mwina yakwana kapena??? Zoona munthu akugula zinthu zachabe ngat izi agogo ake ,amake ,azilongo ake milomo ikuchita kutuwa ndi njala ku Rumphi ndi ku Ntcheu uku aaaaaa za ziiiiiiii!!!!! Kufuna kutchuka kapena???
Mwana ameneyo kuti azayambe kuikwera yekha itachoka mu fassion. matama awa!
Major 1!!!
Muthu osauka ndiovuta heavy…amayakhula zambili mbili….bushiri wagulila mwana wake galimoto as a gift…kma aphawi zoyakhula mbwerekete……wats the problem with that??….ineso ndikupeza kwanga ndagulila dzukulu wanga laptop on her birthday…..
Hbd to you dota
Eni chuma amenewo
nosense
Mwana wa zagaf amugulira ya £ 400 000 000 mtundu wa galimotoyo awulengezabe
Olo itakhala ya billion sitingasilire
Zisandikhuze
does she know how to drive ?
Non of our business
That’s typical Malawian, bear with us busy languishing other people s resources esh!get rich buy the entire world for your mum or daughter.
This is insults to the poor around the world,be sober guyz zinazi,K300 million??? mmmh.may good Lord bless us enafe ndithu,mmene mudalitsa enawa,mmene mutukula ena nsandipitirire ambuye,song done by NES-NES
useless character(idiot)
300 million divided by total population ya kwathu kuno ku Malawi.. Aliyense will pocket 16.6million… I rest my case…..
Kodi Mumasowa Cholemba Nanga Ife Zikutikhuza Chiyani Zimenezi Umbuzi Basi.
Ine date limene ndinabadwa makolo anga akuti analiyiwalira koma amangokumbukira kuti inali nthawi ya mango
NICE car you are blessed man
Just work hard and buy yours instead of jealousing someone .painting someone black just because he is rich shameful. Who told you that being poor is a most direct way to heaven. Don’t be too good in blaming others as if you know there source of income.
Ine kusilira
Zakanundu should we call it as development or what why cant put something which can help malawian during this farming season
mesa mumamunena akamakuthandizani……get rich inuyo and help alimiwo..kkkk
Page ili mwabanthu aaah yai mwe linganitayisha eklezia.
Chachilendo ndi chani
mukhalira zomwezo azanu akukatamuka
Miracle car
Ndalama Zosezi Pepani Zinazi? Mubweretse Kuno Ku Malawi, Umphawi Wafika Povuta Kwambili,
Hahahah, at 21She will have a private jet,,
Mine is on 1st Jan I need a gift,,,,,
Opanda I’d akumaziona M’malawi WA lero
You can buy more than expensive car, what ever you can, but a Wise man built his house on a rock.
Money Talks,,
mbewa ndindiwo bora mchere!
Illuminati.
1 John 2:15-17
On Not Loving the World
15 Do not love the world or anything in the world. If anyone loves the world, love for the Father is not in them. 16 For everything in the world—the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life—comes not from the Father but from the world. 17 The world and its desires pass away, but whoever does the will of God lives forever.
Sindidjaje munthu. Mulungu wamutsutsa Bushiriyo kuti ngwamatama, okonda zinthu za pansi pano, ndipo sakonda Mulungu.
Ikutero ndi Baibulo osati ine.
HATER!!! You will get nowhere with your hatred…hahahaha!
So according to you God is hater? Right? The passage I quoted is God’s.
Keep on worshipping Bushiri, pkhomo lopapatiza muzatsala.
AND Iwenso udzakhala mgulu lotsala!!! Mpaka kubweletsa ma verse chifukwa chokuti munthu wagula mphatso ya mwana wake ndi ndalama zake? Nde iwe nkumadziona ngati ndiwe olungama popanga post ma verse ako osagwirizana ndi nkhaniwa? Iwe ndi mbuli ase
following……continue!!!
school me what is the wil of God? not to give helping presenting gift worthy million or what here? ngat iwe umakwanisa 1000 wina million mkufanana coz ndimene mumapezera
..##Lipi! MB. Ndisakudabwe Iwe Ngwa Satanic Ngati Bambo Ako Bushiri Coz Nonse Mukuchita Zotsutsana Ndimau A Mulungu..The Bible Says Be Humble And Influenced By God Then Au Humbled? Is He Humbled? Si Sanje Kma Zoona Zikukuwawani Anthu Akumidima Inu Mwadya A Malawi
Wina analemba mau awa ndipo ndachita nawo chidwi. Akuti “If Jesus come today and say Bushiri is not a man of God as he claims,Majority of people will say Jesus is Fake.That’s how people are blind these days.”
Zoona?
Word broh LeRoi nanthambwe… People will pay ablind eye to the word of God that they will see you as hater.. Let them praise and worship their master on this world.
Pamela munasowatu. Takunyadirani!
Kkkkkkkkkk anthu osauka mavesi mumawaziwa kwambiri iyaaa musiyeni ndalama ndizake mwana ndi wake whats wrong with u dude? Mpakana kusegula bible hiiiiiiii ukhalira yomweyo yolirayo
onse obakira bushiri ufumu wawo ndiwapansi pa nyanja ofuna miracle money ine nde ai
#Gondwe , osatira ake a Bushirinu mulibe mau a Mulungu mwa inu. Nde mungadziwe bwanji kuti uyu ndi wa feki?
Ambuye amati ukabadwa kwatsopano umabadwa mwa mzimu ndi mau a Mulungu. Inu zonsezi mwa inu mulibe. Feki christians worshipping Magic Bushiri money.
uchedwa nazo iweso uzingopanga zako mwina mkuzayenderako maseratiyo aise…
Spoiling the little girl. Isn’t there any other expensive gift befitting that age? The world is not ending today and she will have birthdays to come.
Ameneo nde Bushiri yo…….!!!!! Nd wa ndrama
I am about to drop this page in 2017 desember its like this in the name of jesus swear
First of all its December NOT Desember
Should be K70,000,000
Mvula kuno ikugwa bhoo ambuye alemekezeke
Mat magetsi atani?
msiyeni zake zili tiary mpaka mwana osawona kumugulila galimoto koma dziko ili mmmm
mwaxowa zolemba eti?
South African tv station (eNCA)…says the car was bought at 1.5million rands ..if I multiply it by 50…it is giving me 75million. ..so where is this 300million coming from?
Kkkkkk, indeed they r lying my dear
Pajatu kumpingo kumeneko bodza nde palibe anzawo.
Za matama basi. Even a Forbes akulephera kupeza source ya funding yake. Zaku midima izi, magic money otere sangalowe nawo mu most richest in the world, alibe ma assets.
kkkkkkkkk nane ndimadabwatu kut kwacha yagwa choncho?
Ya kwacha pa 50 idaxhoka kale panopa ili pa 56 ndiye simukuzisata za ma rate
Olo ili pa 56….siyikukwanabe 300million
Ndiponso rate imasinthasintha sometyms up….sometimes down
Akungofuna kutibwatika nalo bodza apa iyaaah
bushiri ngwasatanic akuwakawa anthu apajoloza ndiena mbuli kodi pomugulira mwana wakeyo kagalimoto ka 75000 milion ko ife zikutikhudzila pati? nanga tipindulapo chani? nde chan cimeci
Ife tikutsutsa zoti galimotoyo ndi ya 300million
Zoti ndi wasatanic kaya ayi mukudziwa ndinu…ife timati ndi m’busa basi
Kkkk Ndakomoka
Mukati wasataniki mukutanthauza chani?kodi umboni muli nawo?munthu aliyense yemwe sachita chifunilo chamulungu ndi yemwe ali wasataniki tiyeni tisiye kuweluza ena ndikuphunzira kuchita chifuniro chamulungu
palibe khani apa kaya ndi wasatanuc akudzwa ndi namalenga basi
KKK MENYANANI MWINI WAKE ALIPHE
kkkkkkk mathematics avuta @ Mw24…….paja atolankhan awo ndima humanities + Language
kkkkk. amapanga calculate mu blackout awa…
Aliyense amagula mphatso malinga ndi mnthumba mwake ndi m’mene waimvera enanutu olo mphatso ya 50000 simunaguleko coz ndlamayo mulibe money talks
I WANT TO APPLY A JOB AS A DRIVER FOR THAT YOUNG LITTLE ANGEL
Kodi kumeneko akuyaka ngati?
Azikuberani choncho anthu opusa inu…adakuuzani ndani kut ameneyu amalalikira za ukulu wake wa Mulungu?
Palibe cholakwika pamenepo mthumba ndimomwe mumanena yonse bho major 1
Seriously nothing wrong? Shaaaa
Xapansi panyanjazo sizikundikhudza , ulemerero wanga uli kumwamba kwa atate osati zapadzikozi zokutha
Kkkkkk kuno ma Be Forward akumatibola nawo mmimba. Choimbira full blast and from 3 miles to Box 2 Zomba mpana 180 km/h
hahahaha achina Nissan march Bro
Koma masamu ake , R1.5 million kumakwana Mk300 million
Good gift man of God
Who is man of God?
Dats de world………God gives differently jst accept t
Which God?
wat kind of question z dat??
Nde ife chikutikhudza mchani zamkutu
zopusa izi
Wateketsa Bushiri even kuno nkhani ndiyake
http://www.hinnews.com/za/metro-news/south-africa-based-malawi-pastor-presents-maserati-levante-worth-n27m-for-6-year-old-daughter-reasons-will-shock-you/
Mpaka MK300 milion,komaso mwana wa 5yrs angamati wapatsidwa chani?? Mmm kaya poti nza miracle money zosakhesela thukuta.
Palibe miracle popanda thukuta, a man has to sacrifice himself spending sleepless nights at the mountains and doing everything possible to receive power from above for miracles.
why does he always tell us to type AMEN and we will recieve miracles? tikukuonanitu
Let’s mind our business.
none of our business
Kkkkk Indeeeee that’s the Major 1, HBD
i have bought chimanga chootcha for my daughter….kkkkk
Hey girls since am in south africa ,i’ve already comment this news on eNCA and am single lol
zamuchulukira ndalama
Is it worth it for a small girl like her to have that huge car,
Hahaha wat will she di wit it…
Yesu anaudza wachuma wina kuti ngati ukufuna kukalowa ufumu wakumwamba ugulitse chuma chako chonse ndikupasa wosauka, Nangodutsamo ine
poverty mindset
promote local talent eti, you are doing well inu a Malawi24
andione andione anamenyetsa matako pamwala
ine mwana wanga mzamugulira ndege lichero muzalembeso
Kodi mwati 50+1 inatha bwanji?
Ukamamva Matama Ndye Ameneo Ife Mene Maluz Atigwililamu Tangopangan Kt Mthumbamu Mupezeke Ya Xmas
Zinazi nde matamatu
The real price for this vehicle is around US$ 75,000.00 which translates to around 55 million kwacha….
ur right bro it’s $94,450. not za 300 mita zo
Guy musamanamizane tht maserati i valued at 14,000USD which is equivalent to R1.5 Million which is 75 million kwacha zomwe akunena anthuzo ndizaboza…
Kuno tayamba kuthira fertilizer wobalitsa
Mbali iti mwayamba kuthira obereketsako chakula kale?
Ku balaka
Kunoso Tikuthila PE
oh yes nnaonadi mukuyenera kutero
nangano mot tizigwira ntchito molimbika tmangokhalira mijedu bsi!
Kkkkk zoona
Kuno tikupalira
Ine Nde Changa Chikupita Ndi Ntchile Ndikusowa Poyambila
ndibwera ndidzakupalira cham’matuu kkk
Chabwino tanvera zikomo.Mudzatiuzeso chaka cha mawa!!!!!!!!!
4 Years Not 5 Years, Where Do You Copy That Information. Read Nyasa Times Newspaper.
whilst my president is using K100 million+ car!!! olit!!
Esh amangwetu takambani za khrisimusi ikubwerayi chonde. ..nde titani ifeyo
Olo Ikanakhala K800 Million Ali Ndi Ndram Zambili Munthuyu Jelovs Down
Mwapezano nkhani a Malawi24 after a 24 hours silence kkkkkk
Anyway, wise parents does nothing but the best for their children. I ain’t seeing anything wrong there. Nsanje ikani pambali,
Kungoti Ku Malawi Kuno Kwa Lowa Nsanje Munthu Kuti Uchite Bwino Ukuyenera Kulimbikira Osati Kumangokhalira Mabodza Omwe Akuchitikawa.
Wakuuzani ndani kuti pali nsanje apa. ?
Palibe nsanje apa zilizonse
Mulungu akuti
1 John 2:15-17
On Not Loving the World
15 Do not love the world or anything in the world. If anyone loves the world, love for the Father is not in them. 16 For everything in the world—the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life—comes not from the Father but from the world. 17 The world and its desires pass away, but whoever does the will of God lives forever.
Ndiye kuti Mulunguyo ndi wa nsanje eti?
MAWU BWINO KOMA WRONG ISSUE, DOING GOOD TO YOUR OWN BLOOD OR ANYONE ELSE HAS NO LIMITS, AS LONG AS LOVE RULES. What that man so called Bushiri has done is not loving the world but loving his own daughter. So there is no problem in doing that.
Ooooh dude! The M24 is jst reporting that whch thy hv seen/heard n there r no strings attached to it. Get it right bro
apa nkhani ya nsanje sindikuyionapo!!!
Wadzudzula nsanje ndi ndani? Ndangoti nsanje ikani pambali, kusonyeza kuti aliyense asanalankhule pankhaniyi, ayike Kaye nsanje pa mbali. Bwanj pamenepo?
Kumawelenga kawiri kenaka katatu kuti mumvetse bwino…. Zikuchita kuwoneka kuti muli ndi ma negative okhaokha kkkkk koma anthu enanu
Mwana wang’ono ngati ameney Galimotoyo adzitan nayo
Ngati Mulibe Comment Iliyonse Muzingosiya Choncho Basi
Iwenso uzingokhala choncho adha
First born eti? ok! Tamva!
Ukucheza uli?
Kkkkkk I just wanted to be sure hahaha!
