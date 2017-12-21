TNM 4G Lite Flash

By December 21, 2017

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has bought a K300 million top of the range Maserati Levante car as birthday gift for his firstborn daughter who was born on Christmas day.

In buying the gift, the South Africa based preacher has underlined that people should not just look at the money; rather, they should learn the importance of being there for family and, also, the need for responsible parenthood.

The daughter, Israella, was born December 25 five years ago.

The delightful preacher unveiled the gift on Wednesday afternoon and wrote an emotional love letter for the daughter.

Israella, despite being 4, is already a hit at church because she carries the anointing of healing.

The Prophet, later, took it to Facebook to celebrate her daughter’s coming of age.

He wrote: “A man should never neglect his family for business. This is the reason why I always take time out with my family and show them love. Their happiness defines my success. Celebrating the birth of our daughter, Israella Bushiri!”

He added: “It seems like just yesterday when her little palms held my forefinger. It seems like only a while ago when I celebrated that finally I could lift her up and allow her to rest on my shoulders.

“It’s been a joy and heavens honor to watch her grow from being a baby to being the strong and brave child that she is today. I count myself blessed because not only did she give me a reason to smile but she gave me the opportunity to be called a Dad.

“My sweet little daughter, my pride and joy. May God’s loving kindness always shine on your beautiful face. I prophesy long life! You shall be great and yours, shall be a life that heaven celebrates. Happy birthday my princess!”

The Prophet is currently in Malawi for several line up charity programmes targeting the poor.




245 Comments

  1. Padziko Jonathan Goodluck Msekandiana says:
    22/12/2017 at 13:11

    It’s real price is $75,000 which is 50 something Malawi kwacha google it.. so where’s the k300 million coming from malawi 24?

    Reply
  2. Beaullah Kumvenji says:
    22/12/2017 at 12:36

    Mlesi adandaula chotere mayo ine ndlama yonseyo kugulira mwana iye atembenuka uku ndi uku mu blanket ndlama yabonya alibenso kwake mkukolora posalima nanga akawagulira amaid ndi garden boy enatu timwalira ndi msanje, oooh my malawi be deliverd from poverty

    Reply
  3. Vellece Chanunkha says:
    22/12/2017 at 12:20

    Pamene tilibe kathu timachuluka zonena . bible lomwelo limati tisaweluze aliense ngochimwa kuyambila bushiri yemweyo mpaka oyikila ndemangawe hahahahha

    Reply
  4. Yohane Ozil Chitsumba says:
    22/12/2017 at 12:12

    Adakawonjezerako Pang’ono Nkukagura Kandege

    Reply
  5. Samuel Salamba says:
    22/12/2017 at 11:53

    Koma ndiwasankho ana ena waagulira chani nawonso akusowekera chikondi chabambo??

    Reply
  6. Benford Lisilira says:
    22/12/2017 at 11:40

    NO COMMENT CHIWELUZO NDI CHA YEHOVA basi

    Reply
  7. Lamseygondwe says:
    22/12/2017 at 13:30

    I get it well,my papa, Major1 says,if you don’t love him or u dont love his page then who cares,dont read his page leave itto others who loved him to read like me im so greatful with what he made to his daughter Israella, Happy birthday to princes Israella Bushiri.It gives me encouragement so that i can do so to my kids.umphawi ukalowelera mu ubongo umayambitsa munthu kuganiza za ufiti pepani a malawi think twice before u post.

    Reply
  8. Clement Michael says:
    22/12/2017 at 11:12

    kuno therere ya denje yayamba nanga kwanuko

    Reply
  9. Irene Chikusi Chirwa says:
    22/12/2017 at 10:55

    Qqqqqq

    Reply
  10. Steve Chikaonda says:
    22/12/2017 at 10:52

    bt do u knw hw much a luxury coach bus is bought? this car is more expensive than a double deef coach. i wonder what facilities it has. iyi itha kulukatu iyi kkk.

    Reply
  11. Sharief EL-Karachi says:
    22/12/2017 at 10:09

    gud gud gud,ana axinjoya with the wealth of their father

    Reply
  12. Georgie Kucity Maxwell says:
    22/12/2017 at 10:02

    enjoy your tym major 1….our tym will also come in the mighty name of the living God..

    Reply
  13. Lovemore Khomo says:
    22/12/2017 at 09:54

    that’s a lavish life style

    Reply
  14. Eliza Lucius Mkwapatila says:
    22/12/2017 at 09:34

    ziko likuntha ili

    Reply
  15. Sivo Chamhanya Gondwe says:
    22/12/2017 at 09:28

    So whats wrong with this? Kkkkkkk kusiyana muthumba bax. If u dont have money just shut up dont speak clazy things here!!

    Reply
  16. Wimpex Gagaricious Moffat Chimphepo says:
    22/12/2017 at 09:25

    there might be acandle if it was #cash_gate money…… But his own money???… to his own daughter???… Idon’t see any problem on that matters… “jelousy ,hunger ans envey ” will take us nowhere (Irese my case)

    Reply
  17. Bruno Kelvin Kajungu says:
    22/12/2017 at 08:51

    Reply
  18. Mose Juma says:
    22/12/2017 at 08:05

    bweran chipeleganyu chopaliracho?

    Reply
  19. Steve Foness Rafiq says:
    22/12/2017 at 07:24

    Is the same as buying a moutain bike as a gift for ur 1yr child while u knw he/she cant ride it ..this is nothing else than a show off kuti uli ndi ndalama zowabela osatila ako ..kodi ku church kwako kulibe omwe amavutika mayendedwe??????

    Reply
  20. Edward Peace Mkwate says:
    22/12/2017 at 07:09

    Ife tikhale mbuli pa izi….

    Reply
  21. Burnet Charles says:
    22/12/2017 at 06:51

    haaàh… palibe iliyose apa olembawe ukuonesa kusowa khani. katundu wa nyumba yaeni paka pa kulegezesa LOL

    Reply
  22. Petersen Mullind says:
    22/12/2017 at 06:49

    Ku America kuli bill gets koma sindinavepo atagula chinthu then nkulengeza izi zikungotanthauza kuti adavutikakwambiri nde Akufuna tidziwe kutizikuyenda Mawa tibvaso kuti wagula under pants wa 3 000 000mk kugulira nkazi wake and this one isnot man of God bt iz part of illuminated what bible says anybody who keep his life will lose and who lose life because of Ward’s of God will found it and we believe that Izizi Ndizapasi And what bible says Chimene Lachita dzanjalamanja make sure lamanzere lisadziwe? Chifukwa amene Amathandiza munthu nkumalengeza kwa Ena Oterowo Amalandiliratu mphontho yawo? so just be out of this world of Satan be cause Armageddon is nearly plz don’t participated?

    Reply
  23. Esnarth Sulumba says:
    22/12/2017 at 06:41

    Mulowerepepo

    Reply
  24. Fra Samiez says:
    22/12/2017 at 06:35

    mmmmmm kma amalawi chimakhala chani ya K80 million inu mukuti 300 million chimakhala chani azanu akuno South Africa samayakhula zaugalu mumayakhulqzi chimakhala kubadwa ndichitsilu bwanji?

    Reply
  25. Mathews Malango says:
    22/12/2017 at 06:24

    what are we benefitting from this post

    Reply
  26. Lloyd Witness Mkandawile says:
    22/12/2017 at 06:01

    Khani zina zomapanga post zizioneka chuma ndi chake ndi family yake nde ife zitikhuze bwanji? Muli busy kumapanga post khani ya chuma cha munthu malo moponya khani za chitukuko cha dziko kuti anthu ovutikawo nawo apindure .

    Reply
  27. Bertha Mwale says:
    22/12/2017 at 05:46

    Tasiyeni A Bushiri Aonetse Dziko Lapansi Zawo Zonse Zasatanic Munthu Wa Mulungu Amakhala Humbled And Influenced By God Matama Basi,mulungu Wake Uti? Haha Mukakhala Nkhuni Za Anthu A TChalich Chanu Cha Malodza Chasatanic Choo Okutsatani Nawo Adaphimbika Maso Osadziwa Dat Ndinu Amidima

    Reply
  28. Ian Wodekha-Uniquèonè Makhole says:
    22/12/2017 at 05:32

    nzabhobho

    Reply
  29. Wilfred Uthman Usuman says:
    22/12/2017 at 05:21

    Yaaa neh

    Reply
  30. Marumbo Nyasulu Kajip says:
    22/12/2017 at 05:13

    Hape befide Israela Bushiri wina akakolope nyanja

    Reply
  31. Gift Mwale says:
    22/12/2017 at 04:59

    Aliyese pa size yake waine pa birth yake ndinangomgulira kamba basi

    Reply
  32. Gift Mwale says:
    22/12/2017 at 04:59

    Aliyese pa size yake waine pa birth yake ndinangomgulira kamba basi

    Reply
  33. Coco Raster Gomez says:
    22/12/2017 at 04:56

    mungodekha mzava kusogoloku nanga agula bwanj galimoto hahahaha

    Reply
  34. Wilson Tuzija Chunda says:
    22/12/2017 at 04:26

    Next year I’ll buy shinning suit kuyamba kulalikila 2019 boom ndalemela it’s good business

    Reply
  35. Bright Becky Chokwinyika says:
    22/12/2017 at 03:15

    Nice dat gyal u r rucky

    Reply
  36. Shafi Dinnes says:
    22/12/2017 at 03:01

    pano mene mungafunile k

    Reply
  37. Endson Golden Pro says:
    22/12/2017 at 02:49

    muwuzen atigayireko 2 mita tiyambe business ife kkkkkk

    Reply
  38. Fletcher Timothy Nkhwazi says:
    22/12/2017 at 02:28

    we usually buy gifts imene ikamuchitira ubwino amene tamugulirayo,mostly we buy what makes happy the most the one we want to please,what will the baby do with this car,? can the baby drive? kudzikuza kwa mtundu wina ulionse is asin in the eyes of God,what was the motive of the prophet when he was buying this expensive car to this baby who can not drive at all? why didn’t he buy an expensive chidole for the baby since most of the babies likes and loves kuseweretsa zidole

    Reply
  39. Lemani Kainga says:
    21/12/2017 at 23:41

    kambani zina abale kkkkkkk

    Reply
  40. Kelvin Kevado Ntchenzi says:
    21/12/2017 at 23:06

    all of you nothing you will get on that limbikirani muzapanga zanu anu anthu azakambirane

    Reply
  41. Penjani Jamu Gondwe says:
    21/12/2017 at 21:54

    Zanu izo ndie ife zitikhudze??

    Reply
  42. Collins Paul Soloben says:
    21/12/2017 at 21:47

    Nana birthday yanga bushili nd zamuitana bas

    Reply
  43. Noel Kanyumbu says:
    21/12/2017 at 21:30

    Anthu a Mulungu, dnt get it twisted; Jesus Christ ddnt say the rich won’t inherit the kingdom of God bt rather he said it wll b DIFFICULT for a rich person to enter heaven. So there z a difference btwn being difficult and impossible. And again, u shudnt b cheated tht bcoz u r poor ndekuti kumwamba ukalowa opanda vote, wamulirira Yesu mzanga kkkkk. Jst repent n receive Jesus Christ as ur personal Lord n Saviour. Nde kaya ndi olemera or osauka, ngati onsewo alandira Yesu ali pa njira yopita kumwamba bx. Jesus ddnt say tht the kingdom of God will ONLY b for the poor bt for whosoever believes in JESUS CHRIST and does righteousness. It cn b of grt pain kukhala osauka pansi pano kenaka ndikukaotchedwanso kumoto, ooooops!! Wat a loss kkkkkk

    Reply
    • MmwenyeGama Wa Ku Thyolo says:
      22/12/2017 at 03:13

      ndichapafupi ngamira kudzera pa bowo lasingano, kuposa munthu wa chuma kulowa ufumu wa kumwamba.

      kodi ngamira ingadutse bowo la singano? and jesus called that easy task.
      than munthu wa chuma kulowa ku ufumuko.

      parabletically JESUS meant that its impossible.
      koma inuyo alaliki alero youre twisting the words.

      TIKUKUONANITU

      Reply
  44. Noel Kanyumbu says:
    21/12/2017 at 21:18

    Fellas, if in ur capacity u happen to buy a K2000 worthy birthday gift for whosoever bossom person of urs, can tht mean u r a lover of this world? Ma guess it cn mean u r jst doing the best for ur loved one. Nde poti wina wagula something worthy millions then we dub him to b a ‘lover of this world’, u must b nt serious. Nde inuyo r NOT lovers of this world jst bcoz mukumagula zinthu zotchipa? Ooooh ma gooosh!! I better b pardoned on tht Kkkkkk. Someone told mi that ”umphawi ndi ufiti omwe”, i tink am starting to get it right these days hahahaha. Dont quote Jesus Christ wrongly gentlemen.

    Reply
    • MmwenyeGama Wa Ku Thyolo says:
      22/12/2017 at 03:02

      SUPPOSE; jesus come today and say bushiri is not man of God as he so aclaimed, i think only YOU will say jesus is fake. Zongochezatu izi osakwiya palibe wadya kkkkk nanenso i dont know the truth

      Reply
    • Diana Lumidee Thyoker says:
      22/12/2017 at 05:22

      Noel u r ryt…ku malawi jealous inachuluka hvy…. i mean y z evry1 complaining its his money….let the guy breathe amwene….akanakhala our relative we wouldnt talk nonsense…i see no point hating a guy huz richer than u i mean instead u b motivated….hahaha Major ndi 1 fosho

      Reply
    • Bertha Mwale says:
      22/12/2017 at 05:53

      Noel Kanyumbu If It Happen That Umawerenga Bible That Agood Person Is The One Who Is Humbled And Influenced By God Not Matama Amapanga Bushiri Wasatanic Wa No Nkhani Si Uphawi Kuti Umatukwanisa Kma Anthu Amzelu Amatha Kuona Uchitsilu Waena,kodi Sanje Anthu Akachitire Satana? Someone Who Is Afalse Prophet? Kumauza Anthu Miracle Money What Kinda Life Is That? Poti Bible Imati Udzadya Lako Thukuta Amagwilitsa Ntchito Mau Ake Ati? Zaziii Panyapako Ndi Bushiri Wanuyo Ndamene Akudya Anthu Ku Malawi.

      Reply
    • Joyce Banda says:
      22/12/2017 at 06:09

      Ineso ndikudabwa nawo anthu ampingo umenewu last week tinaonanso a Mlaka Maliro akuonetsa suit yawo what I know God has nothing to do with earthly worthy showbs

      Reply
  45. Dereck Jassi says:
    21/12/2017 at 21:03

    Ndaponya zithuzi zanga chonde guys pitani muka commente

    Reply
  46. Grant Alexander Mphepo says:
    21/12/2017 at 21:00

    Nde chalakwikapo chan pamenepa,mmmmmmmh part of gift kwa mwana wake bas if enafe tilibe zingodikila thawi yathu mwina nafe izakwana siyeni nae asangalare ndi ana ake munthu.

    Reply
  47. Gerald Chimombo says:
    21/12/2017 at 20:52

    Ndalama imeneyo bola anakongothandizila a2 odwala zipatala kapena a2 osowa zi2 mudzimu……. Kugula Galamoto mwana zimene zikuwonatsa zopanda nzeru

    Reply
  48. Herrera Magombo says:
    21/12/2017 at 22:17

    Awesome awesome

    Reply
  49. Chrispine Lwanja says:
    21/12/2017 at 20:16

    Ambuye !!! kodi nthawi yot muthire moto ku dziko lapansi mwina yakwana kapena??? Zoona munthu akugula zinthu zachabe ngat izi agogo ake ,amake ,azilongo ake milomo ikuchita kutuwa ndi njala ku Rumphi ndi ku Ntcheu uku aaaaaa za ziiiiiiii!!!!! Kufuna kutchuka kapena???

    Reply
  50. Shadie Chiwaynder says:
    21/12/2017 at 20:12

    Shame

    Reply
  51. Shadie Chiwaynder says:
    21/12/2017 at 20:06

    Shame

    Reply
  52. Moses Kadwala says:
    21/12/2017 at 20:03

    Mwana ameneyo kuti azayambe kuikwera yekha itachoka mu fassion. matama awa!

    Reply
  53. Edgar Bukani says:
    21/12/2017 at 19:51

    Major 1!!!

    Reply
  54. Lefted Tella Kanyika says:
    21/12/2017 at 19:45

    Muthu osauka ndiovuta heavy…amayakhula zambili mbili….bushiri wagulila mwana wake galimoto as a gift…kma aphawi zoyakhula mbwerekete……wats the problem with that??….ineso ndikupeza kwanga ndagulila dzukulu wanga laptop on her birthday…..

    Reply
  55. Paul Mwana Mowe Yotamu says:
    21/12/2017 at 19:40

    Hbd to you dota

    Reply
  56. Gilbert Kamwendo says:
    21/12/2017 at 19:38

    Mmmh

    Reply
  57. Bestman Henry Harry says:
    21/12/2017 at 19:38

    Eni chuma amenewo

    Reply
  58. William Soza says:
    21/12/2017 at 19:37

    nosense

    Reply
  59. MacDonald Machilinga says:
    21/12/2017 at 19:28

    Mwana wa zagaf amugulira ya £ 400 000 000 mtundu wa galimotoyo awulengezabe

    Reply
  60. Charles Christianmulero says:
    21/12/2017 at 19:25

    Esikomu

    Reply
  61. Yvonne Albano says:
    21/12/2017 at 19:23

    Olo itakhala ya billion sitingasilire

    Reply
  62. Yvonne Albano says:
    21/12/2017 at 19:21

    Za ziiiiii

    Reply
  63. Clever Max says:
    21/12/2017 at 19:20

    Zisandikhuze

    Reply
  64. Feddie Hackim says:
    21/12/2017 at 19:06

    does she know how to drive ?

    Reply
  65. More Devwe says:
    21/12/2017 at 19:03

    Non of our business

    Reply
  66. Inno Kaonga Bunya says:
    21/12/2017 at 19:03

    That’s typical Malawian, bear with us busy languishing other people s resources esh!get rich buy the entire world for your mum or daughter.

    Reply
  67. Khoo Kondwani says:
    21/12/2017 at 18:55

    This is insults to the poor around the world,be sober guyz zinazi,K300 million??? mmmh.may good Lord bless us enafe ndithu,mmene mudalitsa enawa,mmene mutukula ena nsandipitirire ambuye,song done by NES-NES

    Reply
  68. Simion Mandele says:
    21/12/2017 at 18:45

    useless character(idiot)

    Reply
  69. Felix Makatani says:
    21/12/2017 at 18:31

    300 million divided by total population ya kwathu kuno ku Malawi.. Aliyense will pocket 16.6million… I rest my case…..

    Reply
  70. Joseph Watsopano Kachepa says:
    21/12/2017 at 18:20

    Kodi Mumasowa Cholemba Nanga Ife Zikutikhuza Chiyani Zimenezi Umbuzi Basi.

    Reply
  71. Alfred Davie Zinyaka says:
    21/12/2017 at 18:20

    Ine date limene ndinabadwa makolo anga akuti analiyiwalira koma amangokumbukira kuti inali nthawi ya mango

    Reply
  72. Michael Spice says:
    21/12/2017 at 18:19

    NICE car you are blessed man

    Reply
  73. Robert Chikaonda says:
    21/12/2017 at 18:18

    Just work hard and buy yours instead of jealousing someone .painting someone black just because he is rich shameful. Who told you that being poor is a most direct way to heaven. Don’t be too good in blaming others as if you know there source of income.

    Reply
  74. Ken AC Kapalamula says:
    21/12/2017 at 18:17

    Ine kusilira

    Reply
  75. Ngira Musopole says:
    21/12/2017 at 18:15

    Zakanundu should we call it as development or what why cant put something which can help malawian during this farming season

    Reply
  76. Fred Wilfred Sichone says:
    21/12/2017 at 18:13

    Page ili mwabanthu aaah yai mwe linganitayisha eklezia.

    Reply
  77. Kwesi Chigwe Chef says:
    21/12/2017 at 18:12

    Chachilendo ndi chani

    Reply
  78. Robert Justin says:
    21/12/2017 at 18:09

    mukhalira zomwezo azanu akukatamuka

    Reply
  79. Blessings Wîdzý Gama says:
    21/12/2017 at 18:08

    Bokosi

    Reply
  80. Digo Chen Gabriel says:
    21/12/2017 at 18:05

    Miracle car

    Reply
  81. Mphatso Mulande says:
    21/12/2017 at 17:50

    Ndalama Zosezi Pepani Zinazi? Mubweretse Kuno Ku Malawi, Umphawi Wafika Povuta Kwambili,

    Reply
  82. Stanford Mhango says:
    21/12/2017 at 17:47

    Hahahah, at 21She will have a private jet,,

    Reply
  83. Kendrick Kumbu Ngaunje says:
    21/12/2017 at 17:46

    Mine is on 1st Jan I need a gift,,,,,

    Reply
  84. Tiyamike Patrick says:
    21/12/2017 at 17:44

    Opanda I’d akumaziona M’malawi WA lero

    Reply
  85. Kingsly Nelson Phiri says:
    21/12/2017 at 17:40

    You can buy more than expensive car, what ever you can, but a Wise man built his house on a rock.

    Reply
  86. Owen Mkomameat says:
    21/12/2017 at 17:28

    Money Talks,,

    Reply
  87. Bernard Bunnett says:
    21/12/2017 at 17:16

    mbewa ndindiwo bora mchere!

    Reply
  88. Leroi Nanthambwe says:
    21/12/2017 at 17:09

    Illuminati.
    1 John 2:15-17
    On Not Loving the World

    15 Do not love the world or anything in the world. If anyone loves the world, love for the Father is not in them. 16 For everything in the world—the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life—comes not from the Father but from the world. 17 The world and its desires pass away, but whoever does the will of God lives forever.

    Sindidjaje munthu. Mulungu wamutsutsa Bushiriyo kuti ngwamatama, okonda zinthu za pansi pano, ndipo sakonda Mulungu.
    Ikutero ndi Baibulo osati ine.

    Reply
    • Prince Arkie says:
      21/12/2017 at 19:34

      HATER!!! You will get nowhere with your hatred…hahahaha!

      Reply
    • Leroi Nanthambwe says:
      21/12/2017 at 19:50

      So according to you God is hater? Right? The passage I quoted is God’s.
      Keep on worshipping Bushiri, pkhomo lopapatiza muzatsala.

      Reply
    • Prince Arkie says:
      21/12/2017 at 21:13

      AND Iwenso udzakhala mgulu lotsala!!! Mpaka kubweletsa ma verse chifukwa chokuti munthu wagula mphatso ya mwana wake ndi ndalama zake? Nde iwe nkumadziona ngati ndiwe olungama popanga post ma verse ako osagwirizana ndi nkhaniwa? Iwe ndi mbuli ase

      Reply
    • Peter Chimbalame says:
      22/12/2017 at 02:55

      following……continue!!!

      Reply
    • Lipi MB says:
      22/12/2017 at 05:48

      school me what is the wil of God? not to give helping presenting gift worthy million or what here? ngat iwe umakwanisa 1000 wina million mkufanana coz ndimene mumapezera

      Reply
    • Bertha Mwale says:
      22/12/2017 at 06:06

      ..##Lipi! MB. Ndisakudabwe Iwe Ngwa Satanic Ngati Bambo Ako Bushiri Coz Nonse Mukuchita Zotsutsana Ndimau A Mulungu..The Bible Says Be Humble And Influenced By God Then Au Humbled? Is He Humbled? Si Sanje Kma Zoona Zikukuwawani Anthu Akumidima Inu Mwadya A Malawi

      Reply
    • Leroi Nanthambwe says:
      22/12/2017 at 06:40

      Wina analemba mau awa ndipo ndachita nawo chidwi. Akuti “If Jesus come today and say Bushiri is not a man of God as he claims,Majority of people will say Jesus is Fake.That’s how people are blind these days.”

      Zoona?

      Reply
    • Pamela Krack Krackson says:
      22/12/2017 at 07:13

      Word broh LeRoi nanthambwe… People will pay ablind eye to the word of God that they will see you as hater.. Let them praise and worship their master on this world.

      Reply
    • Leroi Nanthambwe says:
      22/12/2017 at 07:24

      Pamela munasowatu. Takunyadirani!

      Reply
    • Sivo Chamhanya Gondwe says:
      22/12/2017 at 09:31

      Kkkkkkkkkk anthu osauka mavesi mumawaziwa kwambiri iyaaa musiyeni ndalama ndizake mwana ndi wake whats wrong with u dude? Mpakana kusegula bible hiiiiiiii ukhalira yomweyo yolirayo

      Reply
    • James Juma says:
      22/12/2017 at 10:43

      onse obakira bushiri ufumu wawo ndiwapansi pa nyanja ofuna miracle money ine nde ai

      Reply
    • Leroi Nanthambwe says:
      22/12/2017 at 10:46

      #Gondwe , osatira ake a Bushirinu mulibe mau a Mulungu mwa inu. Nde mungadziwe bwanji kuti uyu ndi wa feki?
      Ambuye amati ukabadwa kwatsopano umabadwa mwa mzimu ndi mau a Mulungu. Inu zonsezi mwa inu mulibe. Feki christians worshipping Magic Bushiri money.

      Reply
    • Mayamiko Mbewe says:
      22/12/2017 at 10:53

      uchedwa nazo iweso uzingopanga zako mwina mkuzayenderako maseratiyo aise…

      Reply
  89. Paulinoh Kambiya says:
    21/12/2017 at 17:06

    Spoiling the little girl. Isn’t there any other expensive gift befitting that age? The world is not ending today and she will have birthdays to come.

    Reply
  90. Edna Mwalwanda says:
    21/12/2017 at 17:00

    Zili bho

    Reply
  91. George Pingoti says:
    21/12/2017 at 16:57

    Ameneo nde Bushiri yo…….!!!!! Nd wa ndrama

    Reply
  92. Jeff Phatika says:
    21/12/2017 at 16:56

    I am about to drop this page in 2017 desember its like this in the name of jesus swear

    Reply
  93. Sue Kabwira says:
    21/12/2017 at 16:52

    Lemme keep my negativity to myself

    Reply
  94. William Mkwanda says:
    21/12/2017 at 16:49

    The price????
    Should be K70,000,000

    Reply
  95. Grace Chinsinsi Nalikata says:
    21/12/2017 at 16:48

    Mvula kuno ikugwa bhoo ambuye alemekezeke

    Reply
  96. Laurynce Kaunde says:
    21/12/2017 at 16:47

    Mat magetsi atani?

    Reply
  97. Linda Kyrie Fredrick says:
    21/12/2017 at 16:47

    Hmmmm

    Reply
  98. Rabson Gondwe says:
    21/12/2017 at 16:42

    msiyeni zake zili tiary mpaka mwana osawona kumugulila galimoto koma dziko ili mmmm

    Reply
  99. Dambo Mudomo Franco says:
    21/12/2017 at 16:40

    mwaxowa zolemba eti?

    Reply
  100. Simzy Chiduleni says:
    21/12/2017 at 16:39

    South African tv station (eNCA)…says the car was bought at 1.5million rands ..if I multiply it by 50…it is giving me 75million. ..so where is this 300million coming from?

    Reply
  101. Love Malango says:
    21/12/2017 at 16:38

    I WANT TO APPLY A JOB AS A DRIVER FOR THAT YOUNG LITTLE ANGEL

    Reply
  102. Kizito Matekenya says:
    21/12/2017 at 16:32

    Kodi kumeneko akuyaka ngati?

    Reply
  103. Gomiwa Mlomwe Mbwiyee says:
    21/12/2017 at 16:32

    Azikuberani choncho anthu opusa inu…adakuuzani ndani kut ameneyu amalalikira za ukulu wake wa Mulungu?

    Reply
  104. Simkonda H Dumisani says:
    21/12/2017 at 16:30

    Mmmmmh kaya tjkadziona ku mwamba

    Reply
  105. Allan Mukholi says:
    21/12/2017 at 16:29

    Palibe cholakwika pamenepo mthumba ndimomwe mumanena yonse bho major 1

    Reply
  106. Kennedy Kazembe says:
    21/12/2017 at 16:28

    Xapansi panyanjazo sizikundikhudza , ulemerero wanga uli kumwamba kwa atate osati zapadzikozi zokutha

    Reply
  107. Mark Loppah says:
    21/12/2017 at 16:17

    Kkkkkk kuno ma Be Forward akumatibola nawo mmimba. Choimbira full blast and from 3 miles to Box 2 Zomba mpana 180 km/h

    Reply
  108. Joseph Adams says:
    21/12/2017 at 16:07

    Koma masamu ake , R1.5 million kumakwana Mk300 million

    Reply
  109. Nyirongo Burton says:
    21/12/2017 at 16:04

    Good gift man of God

    Reply
  110. August James Kantchewa says:
    21/12/2017 at 16:03

    Dats de world………God gives differently jst accept t

    Reply
  111. Acklon Maneno Chiungwe says:
    21/12/2017 at 16:00

    Nde ife chikutikhudza mchani zamkutu

    Reply
  112. Monica Banda says:
    21/12/2017 at 16:00

    Za ziiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii

    Reply
  113. Xris Ironik Kachusa says:
    21/12/2017 at 15:58

    zopusa izi

    Reply
  114. Alick Kazembe says:
    21/12/2017 at 15:55

    Wateketsa Bushiri even kuno nkhani ndiyake

    http://www.hinnews.com/za/metro-news/south-africa-based-malawi-pastor-presents-maserati-levante-worth-n27m-for-6-year-old-daughter-reasons-will-shock-you/

    Reply
  115. Francis Zipondo says:
    21/12/2017 at 15:49

    Mpaka MK300 milion,komaso mwana wa 5yrs angamati wapatsidwa chani?? Mmm kaya poti nza miracle money zosakhesela thukuta.

    Reply
  116. Fred Lumbalo says:
    21/12/2017 at 15:48

    Let’s mind our business.

    Reply
  117. Paul Taulo says:
    21/12/2017 at 15:47

    Yhoooo comment loading!

    Reply
  118. Skymark Mukwala says:
    21/12/2017 at 15:43

    none of our business

    Reply
  119. Steve Gunners Hara says:
    21/12/2017 at 15:42

    Kkkkk Indeeeee that’s the Major 1, HBD

    Reply
  120. Cracker Hasie Mhango says:
    21/12/2017 at 15:41

    different values

    Reply
  121. Geof Sakala says:
    21/12/2017 at 15:41

    Nde titani ifeo

    Reply
  122. Stalin Axis says:
    21/12/2017 at 15:39

    i have bought chimanga chootcha for my daughter….kkkkk

    Reply
  123. Stalin Axis says:
    21/12/2017 at 15:39

    i have bought chimanga chootcha for my daughter….kkkkk

    Reply
  124. Laston Chicco Lipenga says:
    21/12/2017 at 15:39

    Hey girls since am in south africa ,i’ve already comment this news on eNCA and am single lol

    Reply
  125. Bless Chilita says:
    21/12/2017 at 15:38

    zamuchulukira ndalama

    Reply
  126. Albert Dudu Mines says:
    21/12/2017 at 15:33

    Is it worth it for a small girl like her to have that huge car,

    Reply
  127. Jame Tambz Tambala says:
    21/12/2017 at 15:30

    Breaking news;
    A man rapes himself and ran away
    Sources from nearby reports that the man was masturbating

    Reply
  128. Donald Maphwiya Wakutemweka Msukwa says:
    21/12/2017 at 15:30

    zake zinayera kale

    Reply
  129. Chisambi Matewere says:
    21/12/2017 at 15:26

    Yesu anaudza wachuma wina kuti ngati ukufuna kukalowa ufumu wakumwamba ugulitse chuma chako chonse ndikupasa wosauka, Nangodutsamo ine

    Reply
  130. Wa'Lue Valenzano says:
    21/12/2017 at 15:26

    promote local talent eti, you are doing well inu a Malawi24

    Reply
  131. Hendreson Adobe Uliah says:
    21/12/2017 at 15:25

    andione andione anamenyetsa matako pamwala

    Reply
  132. Joshua Mafeni Soko says:
    21/12/2017 at 15:25

    That Z World Men

    Reply
  133. Sungeni Chikomo says:
    21/12/2017 at 15:23

    ine mwana wanga mzamugulira ndege lichero muzalembeso

    Reply
  134. Hassan Chapeyama says:
    21/12/2017 at 15:23

    Kodi mwati 50+1 inatha bwanji?

    Reply
  135. Damiano Denson says:
    21/12/2017 at 15:22

    Ukamamva Matama Ndye Ameneo Ife Mene Maluz Atigwililamu Tangopangan Kt Mthumbamu Mupezeke Ya Xmas

    Reply
  136. John Anijoh Akwachimpamba says:
    21/12/2017 at 15:19

    Zinazi nde matamatu

    Reply
  137. Chris Ben Zenengeya says:
    21/12/2017 at 15:19

    Palibe nkhani apa

    Reply
  138. Mapemba Michael says:
    21/12/2017 at 15:18

    The real price for this vehicle is around US$ 75,000.00 which translates to around 55 million kwacha….

    Reply
  139. Kudhei Njunga says:
    21/12/2017 at 15:18

    Kuno tayamba kuthira fertilizer wobalitsa

    Reply
  140. Hanifa Saeed says:
    21/12/2017 at 15:18

    Palibe vuto pamenepo

    Reply
  141. Rabson White says:
    21/12/2017 at 15:17

    Chabwino tanvera zikomo.Mudzatiuzeso chaka cha mawa!!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  142. Mathews Siwomboh says:
    21/12/2017 at 15:15

    4 Years Not 5 Years, Where Do You Copy That Information. Read Nyasa Times Newspaper.

    Reply
  143. Vic Czar Jailocious says:
    21/12/2017 at 15:14

    whilst my president is using K100 million+ car!!! olit!!

    Reply
  144. Irvin Chioza says:
    21/12/2017 at 15:14

    Esh amangwetu takambani za khrisimusi ikubwerayi chonde. ..nde titani ifeyo

    Reply
  145. Gerald Nax says:
    21/12/2017 at 15:13

    Olo Ikanakhala K800 Million Ali Ndi Ndram Zambili Munthuyu Jelovs Down

    Reply
  146. Prince Arkie says:
    21/12/2017 at 15:12

    Mwapezano nkhani a Malawi24 after a 24 hours silence kkkkkk
    Anyway, wise parents does nothing but the best for their children. I ain’t seeing anything wrong there. Nsanje ikani pambali,

    Reply
    • Davison Zimba says:
      21/12/2017 at 15:20

      Kungoti Ku Malawi Kuno Kwa Lowa Nsanje Munthu Kuti Uchite Bwino Ukuyenera Kulimbikira Osati Kumangokhalira Mabodza Omwe Akuchitikawa.

      Reply
    • Daniel Chasuluka says:
      21/12/2017 at 15:51

      Wakuuzani ndani kuti pali nsanje apa. ?

      Reply
    • Dan B Mandala says:
      21/12/2017 at 16:47

      Palibe nsanje apa zilizonse

      Reply
    • Leroi Nanthambwe says:
      21/12/2017 at 17:11

      Mulungu akuti
      1 John 2:15-17

      On Not Loving the World
      15 Do not love the world or anything in the world. If anyone loves the world, love for the Father is not in them. 16 For everything in the world—the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life—comes not from the Father but from the world. 17 The world and its desires pass away, but whoever does the will of God lives forever.

      Ndiye kuti Mulunguyo ndi wa nsanje eti?

      Reply
    • Kumwenda K Kennedy says:
      21/12/2017 at 17:35

      MAWU BWINO KOMA WRONG ISSUE, DOING GOOD TO YOUR OWN BLOOD OR ANYONE ELSE HAS NO LIMITS, AS LONG AS LOVE RULES. What that man so called Bushiri has done is not loving the world but loving his own daughter. So there is no problem in doing that.

      Reply
    • Noel Kanyumbu says:
      21/12/2017 at 21:02

      Ooooh dude! The M24 is jst reporting that whch thy hv seen/heard n there r no strings attached to it. Get it right bro

      Reply
    • Solomon DivineGrace Chisale says:
      21/12/2017 at 21:38

      apa nkhani ya nsanje sindikuyionapo!!!

      Reply
    • Prince Arkie says:
      22/12/2017 at 04:08

      Wadzudzula nsanje ndi ndani? Ndangoti nsanje ikani pambali, kusonyeza kuti aliyense asanalankhule pankhaniyi, ayike Kaye nsanje pa mbali. Bwanj pamenepo?

      Reply
    • Prince Arkie says:
      22/12/2017 at 04:09

      Kumawelenga kawiri kenaka katatu kuti mumvetse bwino…. Zikuchita kuwoneka kuti muli ndi ma negative okhaokha kkkkk koma anthu enanu

      Reply
  147. Wash Mussah says:
    21/12/2017 at 15:11

    Yaa he has money ….

    Reply
  148. Allen Jnr says:
    21/12/2017 at 15:09

    Who cares????

    Reply
  149. Moses Chimwendo says:
    21/12/2017 at 15:08

    So what?

    Reply
  150. Moses Mothoba Thom says:
    21/12/2017 at 15:08

    Mwana wang’ono ngati ameney Galimotoyo adzitan nayo

    Reply
  151. Ray Jay says:
    21/12/2017 at 15:08

    Mneneri.com

    Reply
  152. Andrew Kalunga says:
    21/12/2017 at 15:07

    First born eti? ok! Tamva!

    Reply
  153. Hassan Jackson says:
    21/12/2017 at 15:06

    Kkkk kuno mvula yantha dzulo

    Reply
  154. Charles S Chitimbe says:
    21/12/2017 at 15:06

    ok ?

    Reply
  155. Edward Escobar says:
    21/12/2017 at 15:04

    So what?????

    Reply

Leave a Comment

%d bloggers like this: