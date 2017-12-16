The Nkukula magistrate court has sentenced a 63 year old man to two years for stealing K520,000 by selling land.

The court sentenced Julius Njovu after hearing that he stole money from a person by lying to him that he was selling a plot.

Prosecutor Sergeant Charity Munkhondya of Kanengo Police Station told the court how the suspect duped the victim money amounting to MK520,000 after lying to him that he had a plot that he was selling.

Sergeant Munkhondya said the suspect even went with the complainant to the plot and showed him that it was the one he was selling.

Julius then pleaded guilty to the offence of obtaining money by false pretence and in mitigation, he pleaded for lenience stating that he is an elderly man who is taking care of his old mother and family.

Passing judgement, Magistrate Cecilia Onsewa said she had decided to give the suspect a stiff punishment to deter others from committing the same offence.

Julius Njovu, 63, hails from Njovu village, Traditional Authority Santhe in Kasungu.