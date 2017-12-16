Nthanda Manduwi eyes World Miss University crown

Miss Malawi 2016 first princess Nthanda Manduwi is targetting the honour in World Miss University beauty pageant which is due to take place in Cambodia next week.

Nthanda is currently in the Asian country preparing for the pageant which will take place on 20th December.

She is among 82 beauties from around the world who will battle it out for the crown.

The Malawian ambassador has said the title is her main goal. Considering the gravity of the platform, she is drumming up support from Malawians.

“Please vote for me so that Malawi can win the crown. Am doing my part, I hope you help me by doing yours,” partly reads one of her campaign messages.

World Miss University beauty pageant concerns university graduates from around the globe. Manduwi joins the race by virtue of being a University of Malawi graduate. It mainly aims at promoting the welfare of girls in universities.

The Miss Malawi first princess is one of the ten participants from Africa. However she is confident of going an extra mile by taking the crown home.

Modelling enthusiasts and the general public have hailed Manduwi for her effort. With the country’s prolonged absence at the Miss Universe, the social science graduate’s participation is considered a proper substitute.