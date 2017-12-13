Woman in for chamba

Malawi Police in Chikwawa have arrested a 32 year old woman for being found with Cannabis Sativa popularly known as Chamba.

According to Chikwawa police station public relations officer Constable Foster Benjamin, the woman identified as Maria Mavuto of Kalima village in the area of traditional authority Maseya in the district was arrested following a tip from well-wishers from the area.

Foster said the suspect was arrested during an operation in which the police also apprehended other people for being found in possession of medical drugs.

He said: “Mavuto was arrested alongside other four drug suspects during last week’s sweeping exercise.”

He however said police in the district have since intensified its operations ahead of the festive season.