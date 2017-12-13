Illegal fuel seller fined K50,000

The First Grade Magistrate Court in Nkhatabay has fined a 37-year-old man for selling fuel illegally.

Ali Kumpelembe was fined K50,000 for storing liquid fuel in buildings contrary to sections 99(1) and 133(1) of Liquid Fuel Act and Gas Regulations Act respectively.

The court through state prosecutor Sergeant Pacharo Nyirenda heard that Kumpelembe has been operating this illegal business for some time.

He was caught in Chintheche in possession of thirty 20 litre plastic gallons of diesel and petrol on November, 23.

In court, first grade magistrate Anthony Banda fined Kumpelembe K50,000 or in default to spend 12 months in prison.

Kumpelembe hails from Muzaule Village, T/A Bibi Kulunda in Salima District.