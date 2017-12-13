Kidnapped Lilongwe woman found safe

A Lilongwe woman who went missing after being kidnapped on Monday has been found safe.

Police confirmed to the local media that the woman Jane Nthakomwa has been found alive in Kasungu though she is in deep shock.

According to Police, Nthakomwa was taken to Kasungu District Hospital to receive medical care.

Nthakomwa was kidnapped along Area 14 road at around 8pm on Monday when she was coming from City Centre in Lilongwe.

According to reports, her car was found near Gateway Mall in the city with keys on the ignition.

A post circulating on social media said the abductors allowed her to make phone calls to her husband and neighbours to inform them of her situation before all her phones went offline.