Soldier, others killed in road accident

A Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier based at Kamuzu Barracks and two civilians have died in the wee hours of today in a road accident in Dowa district.

Speaking in a telephone interview with Malawi24, Mponela police spokesperson Kondwani Kandiado identified the soldier as Alick Malumbo Kampini and the other victims as Suzana Enock Sanga and Tasiyana Namigabe.

Kandiado told Malawi24 that the minibus registration number KA 8089 Nissan Caravan driven by Mr Kishombe was coming from Karonga heading to Lilongwe with 14 passengers on board.

“Upon arrival at Chakalamba village near Mtengowanthenga Trading Centre the right tyre burst due to over speeding.

“The car overturned and the three people died on the spot,” Kandiado told Malawi24.

He added that five passengers sustained serious injuries and they were referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital while others got light injuries and they are at Mtengowanthenga Mission Hospital for treatment.

Mponela police station has since advised road users to observe road signs and speed limits especially this festive season.