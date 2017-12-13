Just in: Bunda college closed

The Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural resources (Luanar) Bunda campus has been closed, Malawi24 has learnt.

This has come in the wake of the aftermath of a mini demonstration the students carried out last week.

The demos were staged as the students demanded an end to the heightened electricity power failures that rocket the campus.

According to a letter released, signed by university registrar Phillip Kaonda, the closure is due to the damage of private and institutional property.

“Please be advised that in view of demonstrations by yourselves (Bunda students campus ) which have resulted in damages to private and institutional property. Council of the university has closed the campus effective today 13th December 2017” reads the letter.

(We have more to come)