Nomads handed crucial CAF Champions League draw

…Masters Security pitted against Atletico Petrouse

Be Forward Wanderers must negotiate their way past 2014 CAF Champions League finalists AS Vita of the Democratic Republic of Congo if they are to reach the next phase of Africa’ biggest football competition.

This follows a draw which was conducted on Wednesday at Confederations African Football (CAF) headquarters in Egypt.

The Lali Lubani boys will start from the preliminary round before progressing to the group stages.

The DRC side was the first team in the 50-year history of the premier African club football competition to win a semi-final tie after taking a 2-1 first-leg lead before completing the mission at their backyard.

Wanderers are on the verge of winning this year’ TNM Super League for the first time in years.

In the confederation’s cup, Masters Security will start their campaign away against Atletico Petrouse of Angola.

The last time Malawi had a representative in the continental competition was in 2014 when Nyasa Big Bullets reached the second round of the preliminary stage before being eliminated by Al Hilal of Sudan.

In 2004, Bullets made Malawi proud when they reached the quarterfinals of the competition.