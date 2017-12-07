Devotion: Walk in your provision

Isaiah 45:18 “For thus says the Lord, Who created the heavens, Who is God, Who formed the earth and made it, Who has established it, Who did not create it in vain, Who formed it to be inhabited…”

The earth were created by God to be inhabited. Before the one to inhabit came, the earth had to be inhabitable. Before man was created on the sixth day, God had to spend first five days in creating the suitable environment for man.

He made everything available even before man came into being. God ensured man lacked nothing. In other words all things for man were provided even before he was created.

When Adam came on the scene, his responsibility wasn’t to beg for God to provide anything. His duty was to locate what was there for him. He never lacked anything and he was in fellowship with God and God would come down to fellowship with man. As he was fellowshiping with God, he discovered what was made available for him in the garden. God was revealing to Adam what was already given to him in the garden.

Its the same in the Kingdom. When we are born again, we know that all things were provided before we were born again. God has given us all things.2 Peter 1:3 “as His divine power has given to us all things that pertain to life and godliness, through the knowledge of Him who called us by glory and virtue.” 1 Corinthians 3:21 “Therefore let no one boast in men. For all things are yours.”

All we need is the fellowship with the Holy Spirit. As we fellowship with Him, He will help us locate our inheritance in Christ Jesus. He will help us know the things that are freely given to us.1 Corinthians 2:9-10 “But as it is written: “Eye has not seen, nor ear heard, Nor have entered into the heart of man The things which God has prepared for those who love Him.”

But God has revealed them to us through His Spirit. For the Spirit searches all things, yes, the deep things of God.”

Further scriptures:2 Corinthians 13:14 “The grace of the Lord Jesus Christ, and the love of God, and the fellowship of the Holy Spirit be with you all. Amen.”

Confession

The Holy Spirit helps me locate whatever I have in Christ Jesus. In Jesus name. Amen