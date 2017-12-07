You can’t intimidate me – Mutharika

The Malawi leader has taken a swipe at his critics saying no one can intimidate him in the country.

The sentiments follow criticism on his government for failing to address social-economic challenges facing the country.

Speaking in Lilongwe on Wednesday at the commissioning ceremony of Strategic Fuel Reserves, Mutharika said no Malawian can challenge him.

His words come at a time when religious bodies and opposition political parties are demanding tabling of the electoral reforms bills in Parliament.

This week opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) lawmakers walked out to express anger over the delay to table the electoral bills in the current sitting.

Meanwhile religious bodies have planned a “peaceful match” to show anger on government for failing to bring the bills to Parliament for tabling.

If passed into law, electoral reforms bills are to witness the President elected having more than 50 percent of the total votes and trimming of voting powers by Members of Parliament (MPs) at the council level among others.