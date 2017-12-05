Event organisers justify bringing Jah Prayzah to Malawi

Agulugufe Twelve Thousand Limited, the company behind Jah Prayzah’s Malawi shows has defended its choice of the Zimbabwean singer amidst a sea of trending musicians in Africa.

Jah Prayzah is scheduled to perform during the festive season, in Lilongwe and Blantyre respectively.

The Zimbabwean will light up the capital city on 23rd December at Civo Stadium and a day later he will perform at Blantyre Sports Club in the commercial capital.

Some quarters have expressed eagerness to learn from the organisers as to why they chose Prayzah over many others. They believe the artist has only one popular song, Mdhara Vachauya, hence not an ideal entertainer for the festive season.

However the organisers have defended their option, saying the Zimbabwean singer whose real name is Mukudzeyi Mukombe, is currently the hottest thing in African music.

In an interview with Malawi24 on Sunday spokesperson for the organising company, Africano Phiri, said the singer’s current popularity influenced their decision.

“Jah Prayzah is the artist of the moment, with his songs being played in almost all joints, clubs, weddings, engagements, homes, radios and TV,” he said

He added that the audience’s feedback to his music also pushed them to invite the Mdhara Vachauya hit maker.

“The man is basically what the majority is going for and we are bringing him to satisfy and give people a chance of watching him perform live.”

Mukombe will share the stage with local music giants; the Black Missionaries, Lawi, Lulu and Saint. Organisers assure prospective patrons that Musoja, as Jah Prayzah is popularly known in his country, will perform with a live band.

Musoja has risen to top rankings in Africa having worked with some top artists in the continent. He has so far collaborated with Nigerian Davido and Tanzanian Diamond Platinumz, among others.